Somerset Council Innovates Highway Maintenance with New Contract Approach

In a transformative move, Somerset Council has adopted an innovative approach to highway maintenance, awarding separate contracts for distinct aspects of its highway services.

This strategic initiative is set to revolutionize the county’s road network, prioritizing value, sustainability, resilience to climate change, and the implementation of advanced technologies and skilled manpower.

Reimagining Road Maintenance

Kier, a leading infrastructure services group, has been appointed to replace Milestone Infrastructure for an eight-year term starting in March 2024.

The contract, valued at 225 million, encompasses critical maintenance tasks such as road repairs, drainage, verge cutting, and winter gritting. This shift is a testament to the council’s commitment to ensuring the highest standards of highway maintenance.

Navigating New Contracts

In addition to Kier, Kiely Bros, a company previously acting as a subcontractor for Milestone, will now directly manage surface treatment services. This responsibility has been consolidated under a four-year contract, allowing for a more streamlined approach to maintenance.

Additionally, Heidelberg Materials has been awarded a four-year contract to handle resurfacing services, further diversifying the council’s approach to road upkeep.

Building the Future of Infrastructure

Octavius Infrastructure has been granted a noteworthy task – creating new infrastructure assets. This includes designing measures for traffic calming and promoting active travel, such as the construction of footpaths and cycle lanes.

This forward-thinking initiative speaks volumes about Somerset Council’s dedication to promoting sustainable transportation and enhancing the quality of life for its residents.

In response to the new contracts, Councillor Mike Rigby, Somerset Council’s lead member for transport, demonstrated enthusiasm and expressed confidence in the selected companies.

Mike Kiely of Kiely Group, Gavin Pritchard of Octavius Highways, and Gareth Day of Heidelberg Materials all expressed appreciation for the awarded contracts and affirmed their commitment to their roles in maintaining and improving Somerset’s road network.