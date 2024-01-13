Somaliland Signs Historic Deal with Ethiopia and Fosters Youth Employment through Sagaljet

In a historic step that carries both economic and political implications, Somaliland, an autonomous region in the Horn of Africa, has secured a significant deal with Ethiopia. A development that has sparked protests from Somalia, the agreement includes Ethiopian recognition of Somaliland as an independent state, opening a gateway for future economic and political advancements.

Historic Deal: A New Horizon for Somaliland

Emblematic of increasing regional integration, the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Ethiopia and Somaliland is an important milestone. By allowing Ethiopia access to the sea, the deal promises to diversify economic opportunities and stimulate job creation. The strategic importance of this agreement is underscored by Ethiopia’s Somali region president, Mustafa Muhumed Omar, who extols the benefits of cooperation and connectivity between the two countries for the realization of Africa Agenda 2063.

The MoU also includes the inauguration of a road construction project linking Berbera port to Ethiopia. Signed by Ethiopia Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Somaliland President Muse Bihi Abdi, this historic memorandum has the potential to transform the region’s economic landscape.

Sagaljet: Fostering Youth Employment Amidst Political Developments

While these political developments continue to unfold, Sagaljet, a digital printing and technology service provider in Somaliland, is taking significant strides in social responsibility. A major employer for the youth in the region, Sagaljet boasts a workforce where 95 percent of employees are under 30. The company’s CEO, Abdi Yusuf Aar, emphasizes the critical role of technology in creating jobs for Africa’s burgeoning young population.

Sagaljet’s Community Engagement: Beyond Profit

The company’s commitment to societal development extends far beyond employment. Sagaljet has been actively engaging in community programs, supporting the local community through various initiatives. During a recent Gala Awards event in Hargeisa, the company honored staff, clients, and community members who have made significant contributions to local development and the company’s success.

Sagaljet’s community outreach also includes provision of water during droughts and sponsorship of youth sports programs, further demonstrating the company’s dedication to societal betterment alongside its business endeavors.