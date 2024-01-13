en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Somaliland Signs Historic Deal with Ethiopia and Fosters Youth Employment through Sagaljet

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:48 am EST
Somaliland Signs Historic Deal with Ethiopia and Fosters Youth Employment through Sagaljet

In a historic step that carries both economic and political implications, Somaliland, an autonomous region in the Horn of Africa, has secured a significant deal with Ethiopia. A development that has sparked protests from Somalia, the agreement includes Ethiopian recognition of Somaliland as an independent state, opening a gateway for future economic and political advancements.

Historic Deal: A New Horizon for Somaliland

Emblematic of increasing regional integration, the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Ethiopia and Somaliland is an important milestone. By allowing Ethiopia access to the sea, the deal promises to diversify economic opportunities and stimulate job creation. The strategic importance of this agreement is underscored by Ethiopia’s Somali region president, Mustafa Muhumed Omar, who extols the benefits of cooperation and connectivity between the two countries for the realization of Africa Agenda 2063.

The MoU also includes the inauguration of a road construction project linking Berbera port to Ethiopia. Signed by Ethiopia Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Somaliland President Muse Bihi Abdi, this historic memorandum has the potential to transform the region’s economic landscape.

Sagaljet: Fostering Youth Employment Amidst Political Developments

While these political developments continue to unfold, Sagaljet, a digital printing and technology service provider in Somaliland, is taking significant strides in social responsibility. A major employer for the youth in the region, Sagaljet boasts a workforce where 95 percent of employees are under 30. The company’s CEO, Abdi Yusuf Aar, emphasizes the critical role of technology in creating jobs for Africa’s burgeoning young population.

Sagaljet’s Community Engagement: Beyond Profit

The company’s commitment to societal development extends far beyond employment. Sagaljet has been actively engaging in community programs, supporting the local community through various initiatives. During a recent Gala Awards event in Hargeisa, the company honored staff, clients, and community members who have made significant contributions to local development and the company’s success.

Sagaljet’s community outreach also includes provision of water during droughts and sponsorship of youth sports programs, further demonstrating the company’s dedication to societal betterment alongside its business endeavors.

0
Africa Business Social Issues
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Africa

See more
12 mins ago
ANC Marks 112th Anniversary with Rally at Mbombela Stadium
Marking a significant milestone in South Africa’s political history, the African National Congress (ANC) commemorated its 112th anniversary with a grand rally at the Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga. The event was distinguished by the conspicuous presence of ANC members, their loyalty boldly exhibited in the party’s colors of black, green, and gold. The much-anticipated day
ANC Marks 112th Anniversary with Rally at Mbombela Stadium
MAMAH Trial Finds DHA-PPQ Effective in Preventing Malaria in HIV-Positive Pregnant Women
46 mins ago
MAMAH Trial Finds DHA-PPQ Effective in Preventing Malaria in HIV-Positive Pregnant Women
Africa Cup of Nations: Ivory Coast Hosts Amidst High Expectations and Stringent Security Measures
1 hour ago
Africa Cup of Nations: Ivory Coast Hosts Amidst High Expectations and Stringent Security Measures
Ghana's Odomna Family Seeks Closure Over Decade-Old Presidential Mystery
15 mins ago
Ghana's Odomna Family Seeks Closure Over Decade-Old Presidential Mystery
Cyril Ramaphosa Reiterates ANC's Support for Palestine, Cuba, and Western Sahara
25 mins ago
Cyril Ramaphosa Reiterates ANC's Support for Palestine, Cuba, and Western Sahara
Premier League Resumes Action: Chelsea vs Fulham and Newcastle United vs Man City
34 mins ago
Premier League Resumes Action: Chelsea vs Fulham and Newcastle United vs Man City
Latest Headlines
World News
Victoria's Rising Stars Shine in NHL 2024 Draft Rankings
8 seconds
Victoria's Rising Stars Shine in NHL 2024 Draft Rankings
A Decade of Leadership: The Captaincy Carousel of Punjab Kings
12 seconds
A Decade of Leadership: The Captaincy Carousel of Punjab Kings
Nottingham Forest and Napoli Negotiate for Midfielder Orel Mangala's Transfer
56 seconds
Nottingham Forest and Napoli Negotiate for Midfielder Orel Mangala's Transfer
Unmasking the New COVID-19 Surge: Seasonal Implications and the JN.1 Variant
1 min
Unmasking the New COVID-19 Surge: Seasonal Implications and the JN.1 Variant
APCC Secretary Apurba Bhattacharya Resigns from Congress Amid Internal Discord
1 min
APCC Secretary Apurba Bhattacharya Resigns from Congress Amid Internal Discord
Kerala Youth Congress President Demands Apology and Damages from CPI(M) State Secretary
1 min
Kerala Youth Congress President Demands Apology and Damages from CPI(M) State Secretary
Sanders Warns of Trump Second Term's Threat to Democracy, Urges Support for Biden
1 min
Sanders Warns of Trump Second Term's Threat to Democracy, Urges Support for Biden
Liverpool FC Eyes Colombian Centre-Back Kevin Mantilla Amid Transfer Window Speculations
1 min
Liverpool FC Eyes Colombian Centre-Back Kevin Mantilla Amid Transfer Window Speculations
Wolfsburg Withdraws from Race to Sign PSG's Hugo Ekitike Amid High Wage Demands
2 mins
Wolfsburg Withdraws from Race to Sign PSG's Hugo Ekitike Amid High Wage Demands
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
47 mins
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
1 hour
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
5 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
5 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
5 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
6 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
6 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
7 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
9 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app