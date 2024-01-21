SolarEdge Announces Major Restructuring Including Global Workforce Reduction

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., a forerunner in smart energy technology, has confirmed a restructuring strategy that involves slashing its global workforce by approximately 16%—a move that impacts around 900 employees. The decision is a reaction to the current market climate and forms part of a slew of measures adopted by the company to synchronize its operations with market trends. Actions include winding down manufacturing in Mexico, curtailing production in China, and abandoning its light commercial vehicle e-mobility activity.

Impact on Manufacturing Sites

The workforce reduction primarily touches upon the company's manufacturing sites, with an estimated 500 workers from these facilities affected. The move follows a series of financial setbacks for the company, including a 67% drop in its share price in 2023 and a further decline of 26% since the onset of 2024, culminating in SolarEdge's ousting from the S&P 500.

The CEO's Standpoint

Zvi Lando, SolarEdge's CEO, acknowledged the difficulty of the decision, but underscored its necessity in recalibrating the cost structure in the face of fluctuating market dynamics. Lando pledged that the redundancy process would be carried out with respect and assistance for the affected employees. He also reiterated SolarEdge's dedication to the solar energy market and its long-term strategic targets.

Future Expectations

Additional details concerning the restructuring will be revealed in the company's end-of-year earnings announcement, anticipated by the end of February 2024. SolarEdge continues to stress its pivotal role in propelling smart energy solutions, including PV systems, storage, EV charging, batteries, electric vehicle powertrains, and grid services. The disclosure, however, also contains forward-looking statements and alludes to various risks and uncertainties affecting both the company's operations and the broader solar energy market.