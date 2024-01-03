en English
Asia

Solar PV Industry Grapples with Oversupply and Quality Issues as 2024 Dawns

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:06 am EST
At the dawn of 2024, the solar photovoltaic (PV) industry grapples with severe challenges. Oversupplied markets and plummeting module prices, driven by Asian manufacturers—primarily in China—have led to a surplus of unsold modules and significant delays, or even cancellations, in plans for gigawatt-scale PV cell and module production facilities in the US and Europe.

Driving Forces Behind the Market Oversupply

In a bid to make PV modules more affordable, companies introduced innovations such as half-cut cells with thinner glass and frames, contributing to cost reduction. However, these shifts towards cheaper and larger modules have resulted in an increase in breakage rates, especially in bifacial, double-glass modules used in utility-scale solar power plants.

Repercussions of Cheaper Modules

The industry is now grappling with the fallout from these cheaper modules, which include higher breakage rates leading to warranty claims and disputes. This has not only damaged the industry’s reputation but also led to financial losses. The situation underscores the need to balance affordability with quality and durability in solar PV manufacturing. This delicate balance echoes Albert Einstein’s advice to simplify things, but not at the expense of their essence.

Impact on the Solar Industry

These challenges have had far-reaching effects on the solar industry as a whole. California’s rooftop solar industry experienced significant job losses following a regulatory decision reducing compensation for energy exported to the grid from solar panels. The state’s Net Energy Metering (NEM) 3.0 framework has led to job cuts in the solar and storage industry, with over 17,000 jobs expected to be cut by the end of 2023. The impacts have been devastating, far-reaching, and long-lasting, leading to layoffs and concerns about the industry’s future.

Despite these challenges, the industry is also facing broader economic challenges, including high interest rates, inflation, and concerns about a potential recession. The NEM 3.0 net billing tariff has caused uncertainty for businesses, with residential solar sales down between 66 and 83% compared to the same time in 2022. The market is anticipated to continue to see layoffs and other negative effects, with job losses expected to continue over the next few months.

The Road Ahead

While the current situation presents significant challenges, it also highlights the need for the industry to reassess its approach. As we move further into 2024, the solar PV industry must not only address these issues but also work towards a sustainable and resilient future. This will require a balance of innovation, affordability, and quality to ensure the industry’s long-term success.

Asia Business
Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

