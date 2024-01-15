SoftwareOne Decides to Stand Alone, Rejects Proposal from Bain Capital

In the wake of a strategic review initiated in July 2023, SoftwareOne, the Swiss software and cloud solutions provider, has decided to maintain its autonomy as a standalone public company. The company’s board unanimously dismissed a non-binding value proposition from private equity firm, Bain Capital, asserting that the proposal neither ensured sufficient assurance nor accurately represented the inherent value of SoftwareOne.

Unwavering Confidence Amidst Potential Acquisition

The board’s decision was rooted in unwavering confidence in SoftwareOne’s positioning and leadership team to create shareholder value independently. Despite Bain Capital’s offer, which valued SoftwareOne at 2.98 billion Swiss francs ($3.5 billion), the company has chosen a path of independence. This decision comes after months of negotiation with the private equity bidder and is a testament to the company’s faith in its ability to thrive independently.

Previous Negotiations and Strategic Review

Bain Capital’s non-binding offer, equivalent to 18.8 francs per share, wasn’t the first proposal from the firm. Earlier in July, SoftwareOne rejected another bid from Bain that proposed a valuation of as much as 20.5 francs per share. Instead of accepting the offer, SoftwareOne initiated a strategic review to explore different options for the business, including a public auction.

SoftwareOne’s Future Plans

Going forward, the company has put forth plans to host a Capital Markets Day on February 15. The event will serve as a platform to present full-year results, provide an outlook for 2024, offer medium-term guidance, and share insights into its strategic direction.