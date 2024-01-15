en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

SoftwareOne Decides to Stand Alone, Rejects Proposal from Bain Capital

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:54 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 4:03 am EST
SoftwareOne Decides to Stand Alone, Rejects Proposal from Bain Capital

In the wake of a strategic review initiated in July 2023, SoftwareOne, the Swiss software and cloud solutions provider, has decided to maintain its autonomy as a standalone public company. The company’s board unanimously dismissed a non-binding value proposition from private equity firm, Bain Capital, asserting that the proposal neither ensured sufficient assurance nor accurately represented the inherent value of SoftwareOne.

Unwavering Confidence Amidst Potential Acquisition

The board’s decision was rooted in unwavering confidence in SoftwareOne’s positioning and leadership team to create shareholder value independently. Despite Bain Capital’s offer, which valued SoftwareOne at 2.98 billion Swiss francs ($3.5 billion), the company has chosen a path of independence. This decision comes after months of negotiation with the private equity bidder and is a testament to the company’s faith in its ability to thrive independently.

Previous Negotiations and Strategic Review

Bain Capital’s non-binding offer, equivalent to 18.8 francs per share, wasn’t the first proposal from the firm. Earlier in July, SoftwareOne rejected another bid from Bain that proposed a valuation of as much as 20.5 francs per share. Instead of accepting the offer, SoftwareOne initiated a strategic review to explore different options for the business, including a public auction.

SoftwareOne’s Future Plans

Going forward, the company has put forth plans to host a Capital Markets Day on February 15. The event will serve as a platform to present full-year results, provide an outlook for 2024, offer medium-term guidance, and share insights into its strategic direction. This decision to remain independent aligns with various financial activities globally, including speculation about a potential merger between Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank, Greece’s preparations for the sale of a stake in Athens International Airport and other notable financial movements.

3
Business Switzerland
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

comment avatar

John Smith

· 2 hours ago

Amazing!

Log in to comment

Business

See more
1 min ago
Woolworths Gifts Gamers with 10% Discount on Nintendo eShop Cards
In a move that brings good tidings to game enthusiasts and shoppers alike, Woolworths has announced a 10% discount on a variety of gift cards, including the much-sought-after Nintendo eShop cards. The sale will run from January 17th to January 23rd, marking a week of lucrative shopping for those eyeing purchases on the eShop. Finding
Woolworths Gifts Gamers with 10% Discount on Nintendo eShop Cards
BMW Group Sets New Sales Record in 2023, Shifts Focus to Electric Future
1 min ago
BMW Group Sets New Sales Record in 2023, Shifts Focus to Electric Future
Impact of Section 479: The UK Companies Act 2006 Audit Exemption
2 mins ago
Impact of Section 479: The UK Companies Act 2006 Audit Exemption
Digitalization Spells Decline for India's Greeting Card Industry
1 min ago
Digitalization Spells Decline for India's Greeting Card Industry
Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Announces Net Asset Values
1 min ago
Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Announces Net Asset Values
Nationwide Fleet Installations Acquires Avian Fleet: A Strategic Expansion in the UK Fleet Industry
1 min ago
Nationwide Fleet Installations Acquires Avian Fleet: A Strategic Expansion in the UK Fleet Industry
Latest Headlines
World News
Unlocking the Potential of Epigenetic Modifications in Cancer Therapeutics
13 seconds
Unlocking the Potential of Epigenetic Modifications in Cancer Therapeutics
Tragic Death in Botswana, Miracle Survival in Merced: Two Ends of the Pregnancy Spectrum
21 seconds
Tragic Death in Botswana, Miracle Survival in Merced: Two Ends of the Pregnancy Spectrum
USMNT U20 Captain Brandan Craig on Trial with Everton
24 seconds
USMNT U20 Captain Brandan Craig on Trial with Everton
HURIWA Opposes Proposed Relocation of CBN Departments to Lagos
45 seconds
HURIWA Opposes Proposed Relocation of CBN Departments to Lagos
Australian Open 2024: Thiem vs Auger Aliassime - A Battle of Tenacity
59 seconds
Australian Open 2024: Thiem vs Auger Aliassime - A Battle of Tenacity
Scottish Government Allocates £64,000 to Expand Youth Navigators Programme
1 min
Scottish Government Allocates £64,000 to Expand Youth Navigators Programme
Tumult in West of Scotland Football League Premier Division, Rangers Lead in Women's Premier League
1 min
Tumult in West of Scotland Football League Premier Division, Rangers Lead in Women's Premier League
Balancing Potential and Pitfalls: A Review on the Use of RMTs in Youth Depression Management
1 min
Balancing Potential and Pitfalls: A Review on the Use of RMTs in Youth Depression Management
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
1 min
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
1 min
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
30 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
2 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
7 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
8 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app