Software Engineer Chronicles the Ten Toughest Interviews Among 22 Companies

Software engineers often face a myriad of experiences when interviewing for a role. One engineer recently shared their personal ranking of the ten most challenging interviews they had among 22 companies. The criteria used for ranking were question quantity, problem complexity, and problem novelty. The interview methods ranged from standard coding and system design questions to unique scenarios, providing a rich tapestry of experiences.

Standout Interview Techniques

There were instances where the interviewing process deviated from the norm. One company opted for an unofficial evaluation over lunch with employees and other candidates, while another commissioned a paid take-home assignment. The latter even went as far as involving leaders such as the CTO in the interview process. Despite the differences, these approaches were appreciated for their novelty and their attempts to get a well-rounded perspective of the candidate.

Google and Meta: A Study in Contrast

Google, one of the tech giants, had its interview process termed as outdated by the engineer. The reliance on whiteboard coding without live computer coding or behavioral questions felt outmoded. In contrast, Meta’s interview process was described as lighter, with a primary focus on product design rather than coding. This difference in approach highlighted the variations in interview methods across companies.

Overcoming Challenges and Gaining Insights

Interviews can also present unforeseen challenges. In one instance, the engineer had to face an interview while having a migraine, a situation which underscored the importance of rescheduling when necessary. Different companies also had distinctive question styles. While Zoox posed intense math questions, Stripe opted for real-world scenarios. Stripe’s approach was lauded for the relevance of its questions, which were seen as a marker of the kind of problems employees would tackle at work.

Airbnb: A Test of Technical and Behavioral Skills

Airbnb had a different approach altogether. The technical and behavioral questions were intense, requiring niche algorithm solutions and deep behavioral analysis. The interview was a test of the candidate’s ability to think critically and demonstrate a deep understanding of their field.

In conclusion, while the software engineer had previously received 18 job offers, they acknowledged that the current competitive job market might yield fewer offers. This emphasizes the need for job seekers to practice consistently and streamline their job search process, ready to confront any form of interview, whether it be a standard question and answer session or an informal lunch meeting.