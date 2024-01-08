en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

SOFTSWISS’ Anti-Fraud Measures Secure Over EUR 13 Million for Clients in 2023

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:58 pm EST
SOFTSWISS’ Anti-Fraud Measures Secure Over EUR 13 Million for Clients in 2023

SOFTSWISS, a trailblazing technology firm providing solutions for the online betting and casino sectors, made a resonant announcement recently. Its dedicated anti-fraud unit succeeded in securing over EUR 13 million for their clientele in 2023. The team, a pivotal part of SOFTSWISS Managed Services, recorded a remarkable surge in productivity, handling well over 100,000 tasks – a 62 percent leap in output compared to the preceding year.

Unraveling the Threads of Fraud

The types of fraud that the team predominantly grappled with included bonus abuse, swiftly followed by money laundering. Other fraudulent activities such as chargebacks and payment system abuse were also notably encountered. The team’s relentless efforts led to the successful resolution of over 200 player complaints, circumventing potential regulatory issues, and saving clients an additional EUR 350,000.

SOFTSWISS’ Innovative Approach to Fraud Detection

Not one to rest on its laurels, SOFTSWISS is currently in the process of developing an advanced automated tool. This novel tool is designed to monitor player behavior for any signs of suspicious activities and assess risk levels using a plethora of metrics and indicators.

Impact and Reach of SOFTSWISS Managed Services

Over 200 casino brands are currently reaping the benefits of the Managed Services offered by SOFTSWISS. These comprehensive services include first line support, VIP player support, player retention and reactivation, and content management. The company’s innovative solutions and robust anti-fraud measures have undoubtedly had a transformative impact on the industry.

0
Business Security
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
1 min ago
Asia Pacific Gears Up for Investment Surge: 2024 Colliers Global Investor Outlook
In the shadows of a challenging 2023, Asia is now gearing up for a bright new year with an anticipated surge in investment activity, as indicated by the 2024 Colliers Global Investor Outlook. This optimism is anchored in a stabilizing policy environment, alignment of expectations between buyers and sellers, and a projected upswing in capital
Asia Pacific Gears Up for Investment Surge: 2024 Colliers Global Investor Outlook
India's Maritime Sector Eyes More PPP Investments: A Look at the Upcoming Reforms
6 mins ago
India's Maritime Sector Eyes More PPP Investments: A Look at the Upcoming Reforms
Etsy's Financial Health: A Deep Dive Ahead of Its FY23 Report
8 mins ago
Etsy's Financial Health: A Deep Dive Ahead of Its FY23 Report
Municipal Corporation Leverages GIS Technology for Property Tax Survey
5 mins ago
Municipal Corporation Leverages GIS Technology for Property Tax Survey
Godrej Industries' Shares Soar to 52-Week High Following MoU with Gujarat Government
5 mins ago
Godrej Industries' Shares Soar to 52-Week High Following MoU with Gujarat Government
SMEFest2024: Jasper SME Hub's Initiative to Ignite Growth in Africa's SME Sector
5 mins ago
SMEFest2024: Jasper SME Hub's Initiative to Ignite Growth in Africa's SME Sector
Latest Headlines
World News
Study Challenges Established Theories on SARS-CoV-2 Evolutionary Origins
38 seconds
Study Challenges Established Theories on SARS-CoV-2 Evolutionary Origins
Hectorville Tragedy: Man Dies After Priority Escalation in Emergency Call
2 mins
Hectorville Tragedy: Man Dies After Priority Escalation in Emergency Call
Bengaluru Police Launches 'Say No to Drugs' Walkathon to Raise Student Awareness
2 mins
Bengaluru Police Launches 'Say No to Drugs' Walkathon to Raise Student Awareness
California Bill AB 734: A Game Changer for Youth Football?
2 mins
California Bill AB 734: A Game Changer for Youth Football?
US Lawmakers Announce Bipartisan Agreement on Fiscal Year 2024 Funding at $1.6 Trillion
4 mins
US Lawmakers Announce Bipartisan Agreement on Fiscal Year 2024 Funding at $1.6 Trillion
ASB Classic: Fifth Seed Chris Eubanks Knocked Out in Opening Round
6 mins
ASB Classic: Fifth Seed Chris Eubanks Knocked Out in Opening Round
Telangana's Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy: One Month in Office, A Vision for the Future
6 mins
Telangana's Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy: One Month in Office, A Vision for the Future
Real Madrid Triumphs in Copa del Rey Face-Off Against Arandina
7 mins
Real Madrid Triumphs in Copa del Rey Face-Off Against Arandina
Kurt Angle: A Wrestling Legacy Forged from Tragedy
11 mins
Kurt Angle: A Wrestling Legacy Forged from Tragedy
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
2 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
2 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
2 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
2 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
6 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
6 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
6 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North
7 hours
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North
HYDRO-BLOK Expands into South America, Solidifying Global Presence
8 hours
HYDRO-BLOK Expands into South America, Solidifying Global Presence

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app