SOFTSWISS’ Anti-Fraud Measures Secure Over EUR 13 Million for Clients in 2023

SOFTSWISS, a trailblazing technology firm providing solutions for the online betting and casino sectors, made a resonant announcement recently. Its dedicated anti-fraud unit succeeded in securing over EUR 13 million for their clientele in 2023. The team, a pivotal part of SOFTSWISS Managed Services, recorded a remarkable surge in productivity, handling well over 100,000 tasks – a 62 percent leap in output compared to the preceding year.

Unraveling the Threads of Fraud

The types of fraud that the team predominantly grappled with included bonus abuse, swiftly followed by money laundering. Other fraudulent activities such as chargebacks and payment system abuse were also notably encountered. The team’s relentless efforts led to the successful resolution of over 200 player complaints, circumventing potential regulatory issues, and saving clients an additional EUR 350,000.

SOFTSWISS’ Innovative Approach to Fraud Detection

Not one to rest on its laurels, SOFTSWISS is currently in the process of developing an advanced automated tool. This novel tool is designed to monitor player behavior for any signs of suspicious activities and assess risk levels using a plethora of metrics and indicators.

Impact and Reach of SOFTSWISS Managed Services

Over 200 casino brands are currently reaping the benefits of the Managed Services offered by SOFTSWISS. These comprehensive services include first line support, VIP player support, player retention and reactivation, and content management. The company’s innovative solutions and robust anti-fraud measures have undoubtedly had a transformative impact on the industry.