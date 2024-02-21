Soft Touch Furniture: Crafting the Future with Custom River Tables and Technological Innovation in Girard

Imagine a piece of furniture that's not just a utility object but a conversation starter, a unique blend of nature and craftsmanship that stands as a testament to innovation and personalized touch. Soft Touch Furniture, based in Girard, under the visionary leadership of President Megan Vickers, is doing just that. In a bold move to meet growing customer demands for distinctive, personalized furniture, the company has introduced a line of custom-made River Tables, marking its 50th anniversary with a splash of creativity and technological advancement.

The Rise of River Tables

In response to a burgeoning demand for furniture that transcends the ordinary, Soft Touch Furniture expanded its manufacturing campus last year, adding a 10,000-square-foot building dedicated primarily to the art of tabletop manufacturing. These aren't just any tables; they're River Tables. Crafted with a mix of epoxy resin and various wood species, each table is a unique piece of art, ensuring that no two tables are alike. This initiative not only underscores the company's commitment to custom work but also showcases how traditional craftsmanship can harmoniously blend with modern aesthetics.

Embracing Technology and Expansion

2023 was a year of growth for Soft Touch Furniture. To accommodate its expanding footprint, the company broadened its salesforce nationwide and made significant investments in new CNC machinery and design software. This technological leap is not just about enhancing production capabilities; it's about reimagining design possibilities. Vickers highlighted the importance of staying abreast with technological advancements, including the role of AI in design, hinting at the boundless future possibilities for those who are creative. This vision is reminiscent of IKEA's recent introduction of the 'Kreativ' tool, an AI-powered feature that revolutionizes home redecoration by allowing customers to experiment with furniture arrangements in virtual models of their actual living spaces.

A Commitment to Community and Innovation

Soft Touch Furniture's innovation extends beyond its product line and into its corporate ethos. Employing over 30 people, the company has made a significant impact on the local community, not only by providing jobs but also by sponsoring events like the Panerathon, raising funds for breast cancer treatment. This blend of community involvement and innovation underscores a broader trend where businesses are not just economic entities but integral parts of their communities, contributing to social well-being while pushing the envelope in their industries.

As Soft Touch Furniture celebrates its 50th anniversary, it stands at a fascinating confluence of tradition and innovation. With custom-made River Tables, technological advancements, and a strong commitment to community, the company is not just manufacturing furniture; it's crafting the future. And in this future, creativity, technology, and social responsibility are interwoven into the very fabric of business success.