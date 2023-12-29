en English
Sodium-ion Batteries: A Promising Alternative in the Energy Storage Industry

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: December 29, 2023 at 7:21 am EST
Sodium-ion Batteries: A Promising Alternative in the Energy Storage Industry

In a world increasingly reliant on rechargeable batteries, the quest for sustainable and efficient energy storage solutions has become a pressing concern. The recent shift in focus to sodium-ion batteries is one such promising development. A technology that’s been around for decades, sodium-ion batteries were long overshadowed by their lithium-ion counterparts. Today, they are being revisited as a potential answer to the world’s growing demand for battery technologies.

Renewed Interest in Sodium-ion Batteries

The resurgence of interest in sodium-ion batteries was triggered by an announcement from Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited (CATL), the world’s largest EV battery manufacturer. The company revealed its investment in the technology and ambitious plan to establish a supply chain by 2023. Sodium-ion batteries, similar in design and manufacturing process to lithium-ion batteries, replace lithium components with sodium ions in the cathode and sodium salts in the electrolyte.

Advantages of Sodium-ion Batteries

Sodium-ion batteries offer several distinct advantages. Firstly, they are potentially cheaper due to the absence of costly raw materials like cobalt, copper, lithium, and graphite, which are predominantly controlled by China. Secondly, they are considered safer as they can be completely discharged for transportation, alleviating safety concerns associated with lithium-ion batteries.

Commercializing Sodium-ion Battery Technology

Noteworthy companies such as Faradion in the UK and Natron Energy in Silicon Valley are actively working towards commercializing sodium-ion battery technology. Their intended applications range from EV charging stations to industrial use. In a significant development, JAC China, an EV maker partially owned by Volkswagen, launched the world’s first mass-produced electric car equipped with a sodium-ion battery pack. This advancement underscores the viability of sodium-ion batteries as a cheaper alternative to lithium-ion batteries, thanks to the natural abundance and lower cost of sodium.

The adoption of sodium-ion batteries is being hailed as a positive step in diversifying the battery market. It addresses critical challenges such as raw material scarcity and safety concerns associated with current lithium-ion batteries. This shift in focus opens up a new chapter in the energy storage industry, potentially revolutionizing it and reducing reliance on scarce lithium resources.

0
Business Energy Science & Technology
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

