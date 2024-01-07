en English
Agriculture

Social Contract Program: Empowering Low-Income Families through Business Ventures

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 7, 2024 at 1:28 am EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 1:49 am EST
Social Contract Program: Empowering Low-Income Families through Business Ventures

The Ministry of Labor of an unspecified country has released a report detailing the progress of its Social Contract program, an initiative designed to aid low-income families. Launched just a year and a half ago, the program has seen an influx of 14,985 applications and has successfully integrated 12,800 families into its system.

Impact and Demographics

The program’s impact cannot be overstated; it currently encompasses 12,272 women and provides support to a staggering total of 70,880 family members. Included in this number are 1,436 persons living with disabilities and 33,079 children under 16 years of age. A significant highlight of the program is its record of almost 13,000 families voluntarily declining low-income benefits after the specified period, a testament to the program’s effectiveness in uplifting families from impoverished backgrounds.

Women at the Forefront

Interestingly, a majority of the participants, at 95.8%, are women. They predominantly reside in rural regions, demonstrating a remarkable drift from traditional norms and the empowerment of women in these areas. The Social Contract program is not just a lifeline for these families but also a platform that encourages women’s participation in various business endeavours.

Business Ventures

Speaking of business, the program participants have displayed a wide array of interests. A strong 71% of the business plans are rooted in agriculture, with livestock farming dominating the scene in 2022 and 2023. Manufacturing comes in next, with 16.4% involvement and a diverse range of activities from sewing to running furniture workshops. The service sector and trade contribute 6.4% and 6.2% respectively. Unfortunately, 17 individuals were unable to complete their projects due to serious illness or other circumstances.

Looking Ahead

As for the future, the Ministry has set its sights high. They plan on expanding the Social Contract program to include 20,000 families in 2024, backed by an allocated budget of 2 billion soms. This ambitious plan underlines the government’s commitment to uplifting low-income families and promoting self-reliance through business ventures.

Agriculture Business
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

