SOCi Inc. Clinches Multiple Positions in G2's 2024 Best Software Awards

Multi-location enterprise marketing has been revolutionized by AI-powered technologies, and SOCi Inc., a pioneer in this arena, is reaping the rewards. The CoMarketing Cloud Platform leader recently secured a commendable position in G2's 2024 Best Software Awards. The company's excellence has been recognized across eight categories, with the 31st rank in Best Global Software Companies being the cherry on top. This is SOCi's third recognition in G2's esteemed awards, a testament to its consistent innovation and superior customer service.

AI at the Helm of Marketing Innovation

The partnership between AI and human expertise has led to the creation of SOCi's Genius line of products. These AI-powered solutions have revolutionized digital marketing tasks, making them manageable and scalable for businesses. The Genius Reviews and Genius Social products have particularly stood out for their transformative capabilities in online reputation management and localized content creation.

Impacting Brands with Localized Marketing

Brands such as Ike's Love & Sandwiches and Le Creuset have leveraged SOCi's innovative solutions to achieve impressive boosts in organic traffic and Google Map views. These cases underline the effectiveness of AI in enhancing customer engagement and consolidating data for a coherent, localized marketing strategy.

Recognition by G2's Best Software Awards

G2's Best Software Awards, known for their rigorous evaluation process, base their rankings on user reviews and market presence data. To be eligible, a company must garner at least 50 approved reviews in a year, making SOCi's achievement all the more significant. G2, often referred to as the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, is a go-to resource for millions, including Fortune 500 employees, for software decision-making.

With its AI and machine learning technologies, SOCi is empowering businesses to automate and scale their marketing efforts, offering insights and workflow automation that drive results. This recognition by G2 further validates the transformative potential of AI-powered marketing solutions for multi-location enterprises.