SoCalGas Pioneers Zero-Emissions Transportation at World Ag Expo

Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas) is leading the charge in zero-emissions transportation, showcasing hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles at the World Ag Expo. The event, held on February 12th, 2024, marks a significant milestone in the company's commitment to a sustainable future.

A Fleet Transformation

SoCalGas has already converted 38% of its fleet to run on alternative fuels. The company's goal is to achieve a 100% zero-emissions fleet by 2035. This ambitious target is part of a broader vision to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and contribute to a cleaner, healthier environment.

Revolutionary Vehicles on Display

The World Ag Expo saw the unveiling of two pioneering hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) by SoCalGas. The first, Kenworth's Class 8 T680 hydrogen FCEV truck, is a testament to the advancements in zero greenhouse gas emissions technologies.

With a range of up to 450 miles on a single hydrogen fill, this truck is set to revolutionize heavy-duty transportation. The second vehicle on display, Toyota's Mirai, further highlights the potential of hydrogen FCEVs for everyday use.

PLM Fleet LLC: A Model of Employee Engagement

PLM Fleet LLC, the nation's leading refrigerated trailer leasing and management company, has been honored with the New Jersey Top Workplace Award for the fifth consecutive year.

The award is based on anonymous employee surveys measuring company culture, commitment to staff and customers, and overall engagement. PLM Fleet's recognition reflects its dedication to fostering a positive work environment and delivering exceptional service.

PLM Fleet is at the forefront of innovation in refrigerated fleet management. The introduction of the PLMServiceCodeTM, a QR code for service requests and tracking, is one such example. The company is also a leader in zero-emission fleet management.

Further cementing its position as an industry trailblazer, PLM Fleet recently launched PLM TrustLinkTM. This software solution provides real-time food product tracking, enhancing food safety and supply chain transparency.

As we move towards a more sustainable and technologically advanced future, companies like SoCalGas and PLM Fleet LLC are paving the way. Their commitment to reducing emissions, investing in innovative technologies, and prioritizing employee engagement is setting new standards in their respective industries.

In the grand scheme of things, these developments signal a promising shift towards a greener, more efficient, and people-centric world.