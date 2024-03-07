SOBA 2023 Celebrates 122 MSMEs Boosting Malaysian Economy: A Night of Prestigious Honors

PETALING JAYA's 14th Star Outstanding Business Awards (SOBA) culminated in a grand celebration, highlighting the indispensable role of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in bolstering the Malaysian economy.

Datuk Ewon Benedick, the Entrepreneur and Cooperatives Development Minister, lauded the event, organized by Star Media Group in collaboration with leading corporations, for its commitment to fostering entrepreneurship and economic growth.

During the SOBA 2023 Gala Night at One World Hotel, Ewon expressed his pride in the enduring energy and determination of Malaysian entrepreneurs. He also introduced a new initiative designed to support MSMEs in their quest to list on Bursa Malaysia by 2024, promising to alleviate listing costs and equip businesses with competitive tools.

Recognition and Inspiration

SOBA has consistently recognized over 400 entrepreneurs and businesses for their significant contributions to the economy. This year, the introduction of the SOBA MIKRO Recognition Award marked a new milestone, aiming to acknowledge MSMEs for their national economic contributions. Star Media Group CEO Chan Seng Fatt and various business leaders celebrated the awardees' achievements, emphasizing SOBA’s role in encouraging excellence and international expansion among homegrown businesses.

Supporting Entrepreneurial Success

Ewon highlighted the government's commitment to aiding entrepreneurs in expanding their product markets globally. Programs and initiatives, such as the one announced for Bursa Malaysia listing support, are geared towards providing long-term sustainable results for businesses and the economy. The collective effort between government agencies, corporations, and entrepreneurs is pivotal in creating a conducive ecosystem for business success.

Building a Stronger Economy Together

The SOBA 2023 event not only celebrated the achievements of MSMEs but also underscored the importance of collaboration and continuous improvement. As businesses strive for excellence and expand globally, they contribute significantly to the nation's economic stability and growth. The night was a testament to the resilience, innovation, and spirit of Malaysian entrepreneurs, setting a positive outlook for future economic prosperity.

The Star Outstanding Business Awards, through its recognition of entrepreneurial talent and contribution, continues to play a crucial role in nurturing a vibrant business community in Malaysia. As SOBA looks towards its next iteration, the anticipation for further innovation and success stories from the Malaysian business sector grows, promising to uplift the economy and inspire future generations of entrepreneurs.