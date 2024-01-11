Snow Removal Companies in Central Illinois Brace for Back-to-Back Snowstorms

In the wake of the year’s first major snowstorm, snow removal companies across Central Illinois have been battling significant challenges. Amidst equipment issues and sudden service calls, they’re tirelessly preparing for yet another storm that’s looming on the horizon.

The Battle Against the Blizzard

Ben Wilson, president of Wilson Services of Central Illinois, and his team of twelve have had their hands full for two consecutive days, clearing roads, sidewalks, and parking lots. The intense labor involved in snow removal isn’t a task for the faint-hearted, but it’s an essential service that keeps the community moving.

The Struggles of Snow Removal

John Zehr, owner of Zehr Property Maintenance, revealed that his crew had clocked a whopping 60 hours on tasks such as shoveling, snow blowing, plowing, and salting, serving both residential and commercial properties. But the work didn’t stop there. The team faced the additional challenge of equipment malfunctions and had to field unexpected service calls from residents who were caught off guard by the storm’s magnitude.

Between Two Storms: A Race Against Time

In this brief respite between storms, both companies are gearing up for the next round of severe weather. The focus is now on equipment repairs and ensuring team readiness. It’s a critical time for these snow removal businesses as they hustle to be well-prepared for the impending storm.

Wilson emphasized the importance of personal safety and health during these operations, advocating for scheduled breaks to allow rest and recovery for his team. It’s a stark reminder that while they’re battling the weather, the teams are also fighting against fatigue and the brutal cold.

As Central Illinois prepares to face the next storm, the snow removal companies continue their relentless work, ensuring that life goes on, despite the weather’s best efforts to bring it to a standstill.