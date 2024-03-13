Snitch Elevates Tech Game, Appoints Maruthy Ramgandhi as CTO, Eyes Expansion

New Delhi, 13th March 2024 - Snitch, a leading direct-to-consumer (D2C) men's fast fashion brand, has made a significant move by appointing Mr. Maruthy Ramgandhi, a seasoned technologist, as its Chief Technology Officer (CTO). This strategic hire highlights the brand's commitment to leveraging technology for growth, aiming to revolutionize the customer experience and expand its market presence.

Revolutionizing Customer Experience through Technology

Mr. Maruthy Ramgandhi, with 18 years of experience at the forefront of technology and e-commerce, brings a wealth of knowledge and innovation to Snitch. Having worked with giants like Amazon and Mckinsey & Co, Mr. Ramgandhi's expertise in analytics and statistical-based models is set to propel Snitch's product strategy towards groundbreaking innovation. His role will focus on enhancing the shopping experience through advanced technologies, ensuring Snitch stays ahead in the competitive fast fashion industry.

Strategic Growth and Expansion Plans

Under Mr. Ramgandhi's technological leadership, Snitch plans to expand its digital footprint and physical retail presence. The brand, known for its unique designs and quick trend adoption, aims to increase its distribution channels and offer superior shopping and delivery experiences to its customers. "I'm thrilled to join Snitch as the CTO. We have exciting plans to grow our distribution and offer a top-notch shopping and delivery experience," said Mr. Ramgandhi, expressing his enthusiasm for leading the brand's technology efforts towards achieving these goals.

Commitment to Excellence

The appointment of Mr. Maruthy Ramgandhi as CTO underlines Snitch's dedication to providing exceptional shopping experiences and its vision for future growth. With this strategic move, the brand is set to harness emerging technologies profitably and securely, aligning with the company's business objectives. Snitch's journey from its inception in 2020 to securing an All Shark Deal on Shark Tank India Season 2, and raising INR 110 Cr. in its Series A funding round, demonstrates its potential for further disruptive success in the fashion industry.

As Snitch embarks on this new chapter with Mr. Ramgandhi at the helm of its technological ventures, the brand is poised for unparalleled growth and innovation. The fusion of Mr. Ramgandhi's technological acumen and Snitch's dynamic business model is expected to set new benchmarks in the D2C fast fashion segment, offering customers an unmatched shopping experience while driving the brand towards its ambitious expansion goals.