Asia

Snapchat Expands APAC Presence via Entravision Partnership

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:30 am EST
Snapchat Expands APAC Presence via Entravision Partnership

Snap Inc., the parent company of Snapchat, has entered into a strategic partnership with Entravision, a global advertising solutions, media, and technology company. This collaboration aims to expand Snapchat’s community and business operations in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, with a focus on emerging markets like South Korea, Vietnam, and the Philippines.

Reaching a Broader Audience

The partnership will leverage Snap’s innovative advertising solutions and consumer reach to connect brands and advertisers in the APAC region with Snapchat’s global user base, which currently stands at 750 million monthly users. The move is a part of Snapchat’s continued effort to expand its operations across the APAC region, allowing brands and advertisers to engage with its hard-to-reach, highly-engaged audience.

Entravision’s Global Presence and Expertise

Entravision, listed on the NYSE as EVC, has evolved into a digital advertising powerhouse. With services spanning the U.S., Latin America, Europe, Asia, and Africa, the company offers targeted advertising solutions such as Smadex. It maintains commercial partnerships with major platforms including Meta, TikTok, and Spotify. In the U.S., Entravision targets Hispanic audiences through a diversified portfolio of television and radio stations and is the largest affiliate group of the Univision and UniMás networks.

Strategic Partnership for Organic Growth

Victor Kong, President of Entravision Global Partnerships, has emphasized the company’s commitment to strategic partnerships and organic growth in markets where it has an established presence. He expressed excitement about the collaboration with Snap Inc. and the vast business opportunities it holds for their clients. Ajit Mohan, President of APAC at Snap Inc., anticipates that this partnership will help brands and advertisers in APAC reach Snapchat’s engaged audience and achieve tangible business results.

Asia Business
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

