Snap Inc. Recalls Pixy Flying Cameras Amidst Rising Concerns Over Lithium-Ion Battery Fires

Snap Inc., the parent company of Snapchat, is recalling all 71,000 units of its Pixy Flying Cameras, sold in 2022, due to a fire hazard posed by their lithium-ion batteries. The recall decision comes in the wake of identified overheating risk in a small number of cases. Despite the issue appearing in a limited quantity, the company has chosen to prioritize community safety by taking extensive precautionary measures.

Faulty Lithium-Ion Batteries: A Widespread Hazard

The problem of lithium-ion batteries causing fires is not specific to Snap Inc.'s products. The increasing use of these batteries in various devices such as scooters, e-bikes, and mopeds has become a significant concern in major cities worldwide, including New York and London. The lithium-ion batteries, when damaged or misused, can trigger dangerous fires through a phenomenon known as thermal runaway.

Soaring Incidents of Battery-Induced Fires

The New York City Fire Department (FDNY) has reported nearly 500 fires in the past three years, attributed to lithium-ion batteries, leading to 24 fatalities. A particularly tragic incident took place in a Chinatown apartment located above an e-bike shop, where four individuals lost their lives. FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh, addressing the U.S. Conference of Mayors, attributed this problem to a surge in inexpensive, unregulated battery-powered devices being imported to cater to the high demand.

Snap Inc's Response to the Crisis

As a response to the identified hazard, Snap Inc. is offering refunds to all Pixy owners who return the device. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced that Snap Inc. had received four reports of the battery overheating and bulging, causing one minor battery fire and one minor injury. Urging Pixy owners to immediately stop using the device, the company has initiated a return process where the drone's serial number can be shared via an online form. Snap Inc. has also prepared a support page providing instructions for the recall process. Even users who have not yet encountered problems with their device's battery are encouraged to participate in the recall. By mid-February 2024, Snap Inc. will deprecate Pixy functionality in the app, and users will no longer be able to sync content from Pixy.