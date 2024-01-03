en English
Business

Smart Shopping in 2024: Expert Advice from Christa Anz

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:27 am EST
Smart Shopping in 2024: Expert Advice from Christa Anz

As we step into the freshness of 2024, many individuals are looking to revamp their routines and make impactful resolutions. In this season of new beginnings, the art of smart shopping has gained significant relevance. Christa Anz, director of Sensormatic Solutions North America Marketing, a subsidiary of Johnson Controls, sheds light on this subject, offering valuable advice for consumers eager to enhance their shopping experience.

Planning Ahead: The Key to Smart Shopping

Anz emphasizes the importance of planning ahead to save time, money, and avoid hassle. She advocates for the creation of a shopping list, a simple yet effective tool to minimize impulse purchases and keep track of spending. This strategy not only aids in maintaining a budget but also ensures that consumers purchase only what is necessary, thereby reducing potential wastage.

Embracing Technology and Sustainability

Further, Anz recommends the use of technology, such as mobile apps, to compare prices and identify the best deals available. In the era of digital transformation, these tools have become crucial in facilitating an efficient and budget-friendly shopping experience. But it’s not just about saving money; Anz also urges shoppers to consider the environmental impact of their choices. She advises consumers to embrace sustainable options and support brands that prioritize eco-friendly practices.

Supporting Local and Being Informed

Beyond individual choices, Anz also highlights the growing trend of shopping local. This practice not only supports community businesses but also reduces carbon footprints by eliminating long-distance shipping. Additionally, being aware of return policies and warranties can ensure satisfaction with purchases and avoid potential disappointments. Anz concludes her advice with a crucial reminder for consumers to stay informed about product recalls, emphasizing the importance of safety in the shopping process.

While Christa Anz provides practical advice for physical shopping, the digital realm is also witnessing a revolution in smart shopping. In 2024, Google Shopping is set to redefine the online shopping experience with a personalized interactive journey. The platform will leverage blockchain for secure transactions, integrate voice search, introduce AR revolution for virtual try-ons, and even highlight sustainable products, aligning with Anz’s advice of embracing sustainability.

Business Sustainability
Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

