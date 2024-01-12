en English
Smart Manufacturing: A Catalyst for Manufacturing Firms Amid Regulatory Challenges

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:03 pm EST
Manufacturing organizations worldwide are turning regulatory and competitive challenges into opportunities for improved operations and enhanced competitiveness. They are employing the transformative capabilities of smart manufacturing to improve process quality and increase throughput, despite the operational complexities. Firms such as Wienerberger AG have sharpened their skills within stringent regulatory environments, realizing that strict environmental compliance can drive energy efficiency, reduce emissions, and enhance process control, thus offering a competitive advantage rather than a disadvantage.

Insights from ARC Advisory Group Forums

The ARC Advisory Group forums have shed light on the progress of smart manufacturing, offering insights from end-users and solution providers. One such solution provider, SAS, an AI and analytics solutions provider, is assisting manufacturers like Wienerberger to navigate complexities and meet regulatory demands. In Europe, the increasing pressure to reduce CO2 emissions and improve energy efficiency has led to substantial improvements in process control.

The Inflation Reduction Act and North American Manufacturers

While North American manufacturers have initially lagged behind, the introduction of the Inflation Reduction Act is expected to hasten their progress. SAS’s Energy Cost Optimization Solution utilizes AI and analytics to aid process engineers in optimizing energy consumption and throughput, moving away from traditional methods that often lead to greater variability.

Integration of Sustainability into Corporate Culture

The collaboration between Wienerberger and SAS stands as a testament to the inclusion of sustainability into corporate culture. The ARC Advisory Group identifies a burgeoning adoption of AI-driven analytics and machine learning to confront intricate operational and regulatory challenges in the manufacturing sector.

The global smart manufacturing market is expected to surge from USD 108.9 billion in 2023 to USD 241.0 billion by 2028, recording a remarkable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.2% during this period. The adoption of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), advancements in automation and robotics, as well as the pursuit of operational efficiency, are considered as the key growth drivers. However, data security and privacy concerns, along with the difficulties of integrating with legacy systems, pose significant challenges. The use of AI-powered systems, machine learning algorithms, and automation in manufacturing is revolutionizing the industry, thereby addressing regulatory challenges.

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

