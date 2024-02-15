Subscribe

0

Advertisment
Business Agriculture

SLV Hemp and FORCO Join Forces to Revolutionize Equine Health with Natural Feeds

SLV Hemp and FORCO unite to develop the Head to Hoof line of natural horse feeds, providing vital plant-based proteins and essential fats to improve equine health in the performance industry.

author-image
Emmanuel Abara Benson
Updated On
New Update
SLV Hemp and FORCO Join Forces to Revolutionize Equine Health with Natural Feeds

SLV Hemp and FORCO Join Forces to Revolutionize Equine Health with Natural Feeds

In a remarkable fusion of nature and science, the San Luis Valley Hemp Company (SLV Hemp) and FORCO have announced a strategic joint venture. The mission? To revolutionize the equine performance industry with natural feeds that genuinely nourish horses from the inside out.

Advertisment

A Collaboration for Natural Equine Health

SLV Hemp, renowned for its Hemp Seed Meal, and FORCO, a stalwart in digestive system balancing supplements for over 35 years, are joining forces. Their goal is simple yet profound: to enhance equine health naturally by balancing the digestive system and providing real food to horses.

The Head to Hoof Line: A Game Changer

Advertisment

This unique partnership will birth the Head to Hoof line of natural horse feeds, a testament to the power of collaboration. By combining SLV Hemp's expertise in Hemp Seed Meal with FORCO's deep understanding of digestive system balancing supplements, they aim to create a product that delivers unprecedented value to those who prioritize their horses' diet.

Natural Plant-Based Proteins and Essential Fats

The joint venture is set to make waves in the performance horse industry. By providing natural plant-based proteins and essential fats that horses typically don't receive from hay and other sources, SLV Hemp and FORCO are redefining what it means to care for these magnificent creatures.

Advertisment
Advertisment