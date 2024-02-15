SLV Hemp and FORCO Join Forces to Revolutionize Equine Health with Natural Feeds

In a remarkable fusion of nature and science, the San Luis Valley Hemp Company (SLV Hemp) and FORCO have announced a strategic joint venture. The mission? To revolutionize the equine performance industry with natural feeds that genuinely nourish horses from the inside out.

A Collaboration for Natural Equine Health

SLV Hemp, renowned for its Hemp Seed Meal, and FORCO, a stalwart in digestive system balancing supplements for over 35 years, are joining forces. Their goal is simple yet profound: to enhance equine health naturally by balancing the digestive system and providing real food to horses.

The Head to Hoof Line: A Game Changer

This unique partnership will birth the Head to Hoof line of natural horse feeds, a testament to the power of collaboration. By combining SLV Hemp's expertise in Hemp Seed Meal with FORCO's deep understanding of digestive system balancing supplements, they aim to create a product that delivers unprecedented value to those who prioritize their horses' diet.

Natural Plant-Based Proteins and Essential Fats

The joint venture is set to make waves in the performance horse industry. By providing natural plant-based proteins and essential fats that horses typically don't receive from hay and other sources, SLV Hemp and FORCO are redefining what it means to care for these magnificent creatures.