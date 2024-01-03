Skyward Specialty Partners with Milliman to Enhance Defense Cost Processing

In a striking move, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc., has opted for Milliman Datalytics-Defense as its go-to platform for processing defense cost invoices. This partnership will enable Skyward Specialty to tap into the platform’s data mining algorithms, unearthing patterns in attorney billing practices and delivering actionable intelligence via its real-time reporting dashboards. The collaboration, beyond its operational advantages, promises to add significant value to Skyward Specialty’s clientele and set the company apart from its competitors.

Driving Efficiency and Performance

The Datalytics-Defense platform, developed by global consulting and actuarial firm Milliman, Inc., utilizes AI and machine learning to dissect defense cost invoices. This analysis ultimately allows for a more efficient management of legal expenses. The application of predictive modeling holds the potential to reduce the LAE ratio and enhance the combined ratio for Skyward Specialty, which could lead to improved financial performance, operational efficiencies, and even boost investor confidence.

Embracing Technology for Enhanced Decision-Making

Milliman’s platform is renowned for offering insights into attorney billing practices, focusing on cost reduction and enhancing decision-making processes within the insurance sector. By aligning with this technology, Skyward Specialty aims to demonstrate its commitment to integrating cutting-edge technology for the benefit of its clients and the streamlining of internal operations.

About the Companies

Milliman, an independent firm established in 1947, is recognized for its actuarial, risk management, and technology solutions. The firm serves a wide array of sectors including healthcare, P&C insurance, life insurance, financial services, and employee benefits. On the other hand, Skyward Specialty, listed on NASDAQ under SKWD, is renowned for its innovative insurance solutions. It operates through eight underwriting divisions with subsidiary insurance companies rated A- (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company.