Business

Skyline Robotics Unveils Ozmo: A Revolution in High-Rise Window Cleaning

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 11:51 pm EST
In the heart of bustling cities like New York and Tel Aviv, a new player has entered the stage, shifting the landscape of high-rise maintenance. Skyline Robotics has unveiled Ozmo, a state-of-the-art window washing robot, already in operation in some of Manhattan’s most iconic buildings, including 10 Hudson Yards, 383 Madison, 825 3rd Avenue, and 7 World Trade Center.

Ozmo: A Technological Marvel

Developed in partnership with leading commercial window cleaner Platinum and esteemed real estate firm The Durst Organization, Ozmo represents a significant stride in automation technology. Armed with a LiDAR camera, Ozmo meticulously maps the exterior of a building in 3D, guiding a robotic arm outfitted with a brush to deliver efficient cleaning. This technology is capable of being operated remotely, and a built-in reverse osmosis system eliminates contaminants from water, rendering separate squeegees and brushes obsolete. With a price tag of around $500,000, the robot promises a return on investment within three to five years.

The Double-Edged Sword of Automation

While Ozmo signifies a significant leap towards a more automated world, it also stirs the pot of job displacement anxieties. Skyline Robotics, along with its partners, insists that their primary objective is not to replace workers, but rather, to retrain and reassign them. However, this assertion does little to quell the fears of window washers who feel their job security slipping away, as they question the necessity and safety of robotic solutions in their industry.

Global Recognition and Expansion

In a recent development, Skyline Robotics achieved a significant milestone by securing a patent in Japan for their innovative technology. This achievement underscores the uniqueness of their technology and its potential influence on the global stage. The patent also opens doors for the company to expand into new markets, with Japan being a key strategic target. As Skyline Robotics continues to break new ground in construction and maintenance robotics, it is poised to lead the charge in automating high-altitude tasks, forever reshaping the high-rise window cleaning industry.

Business
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

