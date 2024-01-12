en English
Sivota PLC Poised to Acquire Controlling Stake in Online Tech Platform

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:05 am EST
Sivota PLC, an investment entity focused on later-stage Israeli technology companies, has entered into a non-binding term sheet to acquire a controlling stake in a prominent online technology platform in the travel sector. This decisive move marks a strategic shift for Sivota, as it aggressively seeks opportunities to expand its portfolio and strengthen its foothold in the technology sector.

Funding the Deal

As part of its financing strategy, Sivota plans to raise approximately GBP 250,000 through a share placement. The proceeds will be used to support a convertible loan that will cater to the short-term working capital needs of the investee. This innovative funding approach underscores Sivota’s commitment to ensuring a robust financial backing for its initiatives.

Acquiring Voting Rights

Upon conversion of the loan, Sivota is expected to gain about 10.2% of the voting rights in the target company. This will provide Sivota with a significant influence on the company’s operations, enabling it to direct the strategic trajectory of the company. Moreover, Sivota has the option to increase its stake to approximately 51% by investing an additional USD 15.0 million, further solidifying its control.

Prospects and Projections

The acquisition, if it proceeds, might result in a reverse takeover, given the size and scale of the target company’s operations. This indicates the potential for a significant reshaping of Sivota’s business structure and market positioning. Sivota is optimistic that this initial investment will be beneficial for its shareholders. It aims to bolster the target’s market strategy and significantly enhance value for stakeholders of both entities in the medium term, reflecting a strategic focus on long-term growth and value creation.

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

