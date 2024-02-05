SiriusPoint Ltd Bolsters Marine and Energy Business with Strategic Appointments

SiriusPoint Ltd, a Bermuda-based global specialty insurer and reinsurer, has made significant leadership appointments in a strategic bid to enhance its Marine and Energy business lines. The appointments are part of the company's mission to fortify its international teams, including at Lloyd’s Syndicate 1945, and underscore its commitment to strategic growth.

Appointments to Bolster Marine and Energy Lines

Chris Fenn, boasting over 25 years of experience in the marine and energy insurance sectors, has been named as the head of Marine in London. In this capacity, Fenn will be entrusted with shaping the Marine group's strategy and expanding SiriusPoint's marine portfolio in London and more broadly, on an international scale. He will operate from London, reporting to Steve Smyth, who is the head of Marine, International, and active underwriter for Syndicate 1945. Smyth had been appointed to SiriusPoint in September of the previous year.

Experienced Leadership to Drive Growth

John Hopper, with more than three decades of experience in marine, offshore, and renewable energy underwriting, has been appointed as the head of Energy. As the leader of the Energy team, Hopper's primary responsibilities will include growing the London and international Energy book. He will also be based in London and report to Robert Harman, the general manager of SiriusPoint London Branch, as well as the CEO and managing director of Sirius International Managing Agency.

Further Expansion of the Team

In addition to these key appointments, Victoria Hopgood has joined SiriusPoint as a senior underwriter for Energy. The new leadership, bringing with them decades of experience in marine and energy insurance, are expected to propel SiriusPoint’s ambitious growth plans in the market.

These strategic appointments highlight SiriusPoint Ltd's commitment to enhancing its focus on the growth of its Marine and Energy segments. They reflect the company's strategic intent to reinforce its international teams and to drive expansion in the competitive insurance market.