Sioux Falls Defies National Trends with Booming Downtown Office Demand

In a surprising turn of events, downtown Sioux Falls is witnessing an unprecedented demand for office space, starkly contrasting with the United States' national office vacancy rate of 19.6% as of the end of 2023. This burgeoning demand underscores a local economic narrative that diverges significantly from the broader national context, where many cities are grappling with vacant offices and the shift towards remote work.

The Surge in Demand

The quest for office space in downtown Sioux Falls has become a challenging endeavor, as companies vie for prime locations that offer more than just a place to work. Kristen Zueger of Lloyd Cos. recently found it difficult to secure 16,000 square feet of contiguous office space for a client, a testament to the tight squeeze in the local market. This squeeze is partly attributed to new developments like Cherapa Place and The Steel District, which, despite their infancy, are rapidly filling up. Such developments, brimming with potential, have already seen significant leasing, highlighting a trend where businesses are not just seeking space but are drawn to the downtown area's vibrancy and communal energy.

Why Downtown?

The appeal of downtown Sioux Falls for businesses like Midco and Builder Finance Inc. is multifaceted. These companies are relocating their operations to the heart of the city, captivated by its amenities, energy, and the promise of a work environment that fosters collaboration and employee satisfaction. This shift is reflective of a larger trend where the value of office location has transcended basic utility to embody aspects of lifestyle and community engagement. The local market's distinction is further emphasized by the limited availability of Class A space in the downtown area, in stark contrast to the more extensive spaces available outside this coveted zone.

Adapting to New Realities

The unique dynamics of the downtown Sioux Falls office market are prompting property owners to refresh and adapt their spaces to meet the evolving needs of businesses. This is evident in projects like the Lumber Exchange and River Centre, which are undergoing transformations to become more appealing in this competitive market. Additionally, the influx of companies such as Hausmann Construction into downtown Sioux Falls is not just a testament to the area's economic vitality but also to its growing role in the community's social fabric. These developments, coupled with ambitious plans like the Good Samaritan Society Founder's Crossing—a comprehensive continuing care retirement community—signal a broader commitment to enhancing Sioux Falls' livability and appeal.

As downtown Sioux Falls thrives, defying the national trend of increasing office vacancies, it stands as a beacon of local economic resilience and innovation. The city's ability to attract businesses in a post-pandemic world speaks volumes about its appeal, offering valuable lessons on the importance of community, adaptability, and the enduring value of strategic location. With Phase I of the Good Samaritan Society Founder's Crossing set for completion by 2026, and Phase II by 2028, the future looks bright for Sioux Falls, promising continued growth and vitality in its downtown corridor.