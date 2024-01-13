en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Sioux City’s Cone Park Battles Weather Challenges, Maintains Financial Optimism

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:29 am EST
Sioux City’s Cone Park Battles Weather Challenges, Maintains Financial Optimism

Opening the snow tubing hill at Cone Park, Sioux City, for its seventh winter season was a challenge for the Parks and Recreation Department, as mild weather in late December led to delays until January 5. The warm temperatures, followed by a winter storm and subzero conditions, resulted in a decrease in annual revenue during the Christmas break, a period typically marked by significant income. From December 1, 2022, to January 2, 2023, the park only garnered $72,850.02, approximately 21% of its total revenue for the season.

Record Attendance and Revenue Despite Struggles

Despite these hurdles, Cone Park has seen success since it first opened its doors in December 2017. The park, known for its record attendance and revenue, has been a hotspot for winter recreations in the Midwest. For the first time this season, a $3 hike per session in admission fees was implemented, aligning the park’s prices with those charged by other Midwest snow tubing parks.

Attractions and Enhancements

Cone Park offers a plethora of attractions to its visitors. The main draw is the tubing hill, alongside the Blue Bunny Hill, a refrigerated ice skating rink, and a day lodge. Adding to its offerings, the park introduced summer tubing in June 2022, and with newly constructed trails, is set to become a destination for mountain biking enthusiasts.

Winter Storms and the Impact on Operations

However, a recent winter storm depositing more than a foot of snowfall led to the cancellation of some tubing sessions due to extreme cold and high winds. This has further impacted the park’s performance this season. Despite these adversities, the Parks and Recreation Department remains steadfast in its optimism regarding a positive financial outcome for the winter.

0
Business Travel & Tourism Weather
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
18 seconds ago
Exploring the Shareholder Landscape of MetroCity Bankshares
The landscape of shareholding at MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) is illuminating, revealing a significant role of retail investors who hold a 52% stake in the company. This substantial ownership demonstrates that these individual shareholders have notable influence over major company decisions. By contrast, insiders, encompassing board members and possibly company founders, own 29% of the
Exploring the Shareholder Landscape of MetroCity Bankshares
Mercy Iowa City Hospital Sale: A Case of Financial Distress Amid Bankruptcy
2 mins ago
Mercy Iowa City Hospital Sale: A Case of Financial Distress Amid Bankruptcy
Dollar Tree's Pricing Strategy Fuels Growth Amid Inflation
2 mins ago
Dollar Tree's Pricing Strategy Fuels Growth Amid Inflation
Rise in Recruitment Scams and Home Insurance Premiums: A Financial Double Whammy
38 seconds ago
Rise in Recruitment Scams and Home Insurance Premiums: A Financial Double Whammy
UVa Health CEO Craig Kent Tops Virginia Higher Education Executive Pay
1 min ago
UVa Health CEO Craig Kent Tops Virginia Higher Education Executive Pay
Erik Prince: The Billionaire Behind Blackwater's Success
1 min ago
Erik Prince: The Billionaire Behind Blackwater's Success
Latest Headlines
World News
NYC School Closure for Migrants Sparks Outrage; Rep. Gluesenkamp Perez Faces Border Crisis Backlash
11 seconds
NYC School Closure for Migrants Sparks Outrage; Rep. Gluesenkamp Perez Faces Border Crisis Backlash
Magisterial Probe Initiated into 2023 Baramulla Gunfight
14 seconds
Magisterial Probe Initiated into 2023 Baramulla Gunfight
New York City Mayor Sues Transportation Companies over Immigrant Crisis, Criticizes Texas Governor
29 seconds
New York City Mayor Sues Transportation Companies over Immigrant Crisis, Criticizes Texas Governor
Tomlin and McDermott: From College Teammates to NFL Rivals
40 seconds
Tomlin and McDermott: From College Teammates to NFL Rivals
Texas A&M-CC Islanders vs. New Orleans Privateers: A High-Stakes Basketball Matchup
45 seconds
Texas A&M-CC Islanders vs. New Orleans Privateers: A High-Stakes Basketball Matchup
St. John Bosco High Dominates Season Opener Amidst Rain and Historic NIL Payments
1 min
St. John Bosco High Dominates Season Opener Amidst Rain and Historic NIL Payments
Trump Determined to Brave Blizzard for Iowa Caucus
1 min
Trump Determined to Brave Blizzard for Iowa Caucus
Perth Scorchers Clinch Victory Over Brisbane Heat in Thrilling Encounter
1 min
Perth Scorchers Clinch Victory Over Brisbane Heat in Thrilling Encounter
Skiing Prodigy Sofia Goggia Clinches First Downhill Victory of the Season
2 mins
Skiing Prodigy Sofia Goggia Clinches First Downhill Victory of the Season
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
28 mins
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
48 mins
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
4 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
4 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
5 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
5 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
6 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
7 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
9 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app