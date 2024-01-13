Sioux City’s Cone Park Battles Weather Challenges, Maintains Financial Optimism

Opening the snow tubing hill at Cone Park, Sioux City, for its seventh winter season was a challenge for the Parks and Recreation Department, as mild weather in late December led to delays until January 5. The warm temperatures, followed by a winter storm and subzero conditions, resulted in a decrease in annual revenue during the Christmas break, a period typically marked by significant income. From December 1, 2022, to January 2, 2023, the park only garnered $72,850.02, approximately 21% of its total revenue for the season.

Record Attendance and Revenue Despite Struggles

Despite these hurdles, Cone Park has seen success since it first opened its doors in December 2017. The park, known for its record attendance and revenue, has been a hotspot for winter recreations in the Midwest. For the first time this season, a $3 hike per session in admission fees was implemented, aligning the park’s prices with those charged by other Midwest snow tubing parks.

Attractions and Enhancements

Cone Park offers a plethora of attractions to its visitors. The main draw is the tubing hill, alongside the Blue Bunny Hill, a refrigerated ice skating rink, and a day lodge. Adding to its offerings, the park introduced summer tubing in June 2022, and with newly constructed trails, is set to become a destination for mountain biking enthusiasts.

Winter Storms and the Impact on Operations

However, a recent winter storm depositing more than a foot of snowfall led to the cancellation of some tubing sessions due to extreme cold and high winds. This has further impacted the park’s performance this season. Despite these adversities, the Parks and Recreation Department remains steadfast in its optimism regarding a positive financial outcome for the winter.