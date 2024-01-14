en English
Business

Sinn Féin Reassures Multinationals on Corporate Tax, High Earners Worry

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:23 pm EST
The newly appointed chairman of IDA Ireland, Feargal O’Rourke, has revealed that Sinn Féin has given major multinational corporations an assurance that they have no plans to hike Ireland’s corporate tax rate if they ascend to power. Despite this, the former head of PwC Ireland hinted that the party intends to increase personal taxes on high-income individuals, a move that has caused trepidation among business executives.

Sinn Féin’s Outreach Programme

Sinn Féin leaders, including Mary Lou McDonald and Pearse Doherty, have been undertaking an ‘outreach programme’ aimed at soothing the nerves within the business community about the party’s tax policies. Their assurances on corporate tax, however, have not completely quelled the angst amongst business leaders, who remain wary of the proposed wealth tax and its potential impact on investment and the broader economy.

Interactions Between Non-Tax Legal Rules and Tax Systems

The recent work by David Weisbach and Daniel Hemel delves into the intricate relationship between non-tax legal rules and tax systems. They argue that alterations in non-tax legal rules and institutions could be beneficial, particularly if they augment taxable income, tax collection, or potential redistribution. Weisbach and Hemel posit their work as an extension of the ongoing discourse about shaping legal rules with an eye towards reducing inequality.

European Commission’s Investigation on Apple’s Tax Arrangements

The European Commission has previously probed the tax arrangements between Apple and Ireland, which allowed the tech giant to pay nearly zero corporate tax over a decade. In 2016, the Commission demanded that Apple pay €13 billion plus interest in unpaid Irish taxes. Both the Irish government and Apple challenged this ruling, sparking a legal feud. In 2020, the European General Court sided with Apple, stating that the Commission failed to demonstrate that Apple had received tax benefits from Ireland. The European Commission has appealed this decision to the European Court of Justice, with the final ruling expected this year.

0
Business Ireland
Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

