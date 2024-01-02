en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

SIMPLE IRA: A Potent Retirement Savings Option for Small Businesses

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:01 pm EST
SIMPLE IRA: A Potent Retirement Savings Option for Small Businesses

The Savings Incentive Match Plan for Employees (SIMPLE) IRA emerges as a potent retirement savings option for small businesses. Particularly beneficial for companies with a maximum of 100 employees earning over $5,000 annually, the SIMPLE IRA eclipses other retirement schemes like 401(k)s in terms of simplicity and cost-effectiveness. The setup procedures are straightforward, and administrative costs are significantly lower.

SIMPLE IRA: A Deeper Dive

Employees are permitted to contribute up to $16,000 annually to their SIMPLE IRA. For individuals over 50, this limit goes up to $19,500. Employers are obligated to contribute as well, either by matching up to 3% of employee contributions or providing a flat 2% of their salary. Contributions can be made on a pre-tax basis (traditional) or after-tax basis (Roth), with the Roth option launched by the SECURE Act 2.0 in 2022. Withdrawals from a traditional SIMPLE IRA after the age of 59 1/2 are taxed as income, while Roth SIMPLE IRA withdrawals are tax-free after reaching retirement age.

Comparison with 401(k) plans and Other Alternatives

When compared to 401(k) plans, SIMPLE IRAs may have lower contribution limits and mandatory employer contributions, but they also require less administrative work. Other retirement plan alternatives for small businesses such as SEP IRAs and solo 401(k)s, offering higher contribution limits, are also worth considering. Hence, it is crucial for small businesses to evaluate which plan aligns best with their needs.

Additional Retirement Savings Options

The Retirement Savings Contribution Credit, also known as the Saver’s Credit, can augment retirement savings for individuals with low to moderate income. This credit enables individuals to claim 10%, 20% or 50% of their contribution to a retirement-savings account, up to a maximum of $4,000 per year for couples or $2,000 for singles. Furthermore, solo 401(k) plans offer self-employed individuals high, flexible contribution limits, tax-deductible contributions, and options for pre-tax or after-tax contributions.

As of 2024, the maximum contribution limits for traditional and Roth IRAs, as well as catch-up contributions for those age 50 or older, have increased. The income limits for deductibility of contributions to traditional IRAs and eligibility for Roth IRAs have also been adjusted.

0
Business
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Kimly's Stock Rises Amid Impressive Financial Performance

By Waqas Arain

Wall Street's Top Entertainment Stocks for 2024: Disney and Others to Watch

By Justice Nwafor

Los Angeles Times, Bouqs Company Settle Automatic Renewal Law Violation Cases

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Blumhouse and Atomic Monster: A New Powerhouse in Horror Cinema

By BNN Correspondents

Intellipharmaceutics Nears TSXV Listing with Conditional Approval ...
@Business · 2 mins
Intellipharmaceutics Nears TSXV Listing with Conditional Approval ...
heart comment 0
AB InBev Unveils Progress on Billion Dollar Share Buy-Back Program

By Nimrah Khatoon

AB InBev Unveils Progress on Billion Dollar Share Buy-Back Program
EDP Renovaveis Makes Significant Progress in Asset Rotation Program with Recent Agreement

By Saboor Bayat

EDP Renovaveis Makes Significant Progress in Asset Rotation Program with Recent Agreement
BGL Facilitates Sale of Miljoco Corporation to DwyerOmega

By Ayesha Mumtaz

BGL Facilitates Sale of Miljoco Corporation to DwyerOmega
Cybersecurity Resolutions for Enterprises in 2024: A New Year, A Stronger Defense

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Cybersecurity Resolutions for Enterprises in 2024: A New Year, A Stronger Defense
Latest Headlines
World News
Evan Stewart Leaves Texas A&M Over Injury and Mental Health Support Concerns
34 seconds
Evan Stewart Leaves Texas A&M Over Injury and Mental Health Support Concerns
Lebanon Reinstates Daylight Saving Time Amidst Political Tension, Hamas Deputy Leader Killed in Beirut
50 seconds
Lebanon Reinstates Daylight Saving Time Amidst Political Tension, Hamas Deputy Leader Killed in Beirut
Liverpool FC Dominates Newcastle United: Klopp Delights in 'Super Game'
1 min
Liverpool FC Dominates Newcastle United: Klopp Delights in 'Super Game'
LaLiga and LaLiga 2: Madrid and Leganes Top the Table Amidst Intense Competition
1 min
LaLiga and LaLiga 2: Madrid and Leganes Top the Table Amidst Intense Competition
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik Celebrates Resignation of Harvard President Claudine Gay, Foresees Massive Education Scandal
1 min
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik Celebrates Resignation of Harvard President Claudine Gay, Foresees Massive Education Scandal
Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena Ushers in New Year with Landmark Pension Announcement
1 min
Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena Ushers in New Year with Landmark Pension Announcement
Ghana's Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency: Actor Prince David Osei Shifts Allegiance Ahead of 2024 Elections
2 mins
Ghana's Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency: Actor Prince David Osei Shifts Allegiance Ahead of 2024 Elections
Trump Accuses Iran of Tanker Attacks Amid Rising Tensions
2 mins
Trump Accuses Iran of Tanker Attacks Amid Rising Tensions
Blackcaps Reinforced with Return of Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson for T20I Series Against Pakistan
2 mins
Blackcaps Reinforced with Return of Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson for T20I Series Against Pakistan
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
17 mins
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
1 hour
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
1 hour
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
2 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
5 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
5 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
5 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
5 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
6 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app