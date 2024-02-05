Simon Property Group Reports Record Performance in 2023, Promises Strong Returns in 2024

Simon Property Group, a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), has unveiled its robust financial results for the final quarter and the entire year 2023, marking a period of significant growth. The group's record accomplishments underscore its unwavering commitment to delivering superior value to its shareholders.

Record Performance and Shareholder Returns

Simon Property Group reported a net income of $747.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, a substantial increase from $673.8 million in the corresponding quarter of 2022. The company's revenue reached a staggering $1.53 billion, surpassing the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. The group's U.S. Malls and Premium Outlets also maintained a healthy occupancy rate of 95.8% as of December 31, 2023.

Significantly, the group achieved a record annual Funds From Operations (FFO) of nearly $4.7 billion in 2023, marking a milestone in its financial journey. The company's total shareholder return for 2023 stood at 29.3%, with $2.9 billion returned to shareholders in dividends and share repurchases. Further amplifying the good news for investors, the company has increased its quarterly common stock dividend to $1.95 per share for the first quarter of 2024.

Major Financing Transactions and Lease Agreements

Simon Property Group was also active in the credit markets, executing three senior notes offerings totaling a substantial amount. These notes, with a weighted average coupon rate of 5.36% and a weighted average term of 15.6 years, are expected to fortify the company's industry-leading balance sheet. Additionally, the company completed 16 non-recourse mortgage loans, further strengthening its financial position.

From a leasing perspective, the company executed leases for over 18 million square feet of space and completed 13 significant redevelopment projects in 2023. These initiatives demonstrate the company's commitment to optimizing its real estate portfolio and positioning itself for future growth.

Looking Ahead: 2024 Guidance and Future Plans

Looking ahead, Simon Property Group has provided an optimistic guidance for 2024. The company expects its net income to be between $6.45 to $6.70 per diluted share, and FFO to be between $11.85 to $12.10 per diluted share. The group's robust performance and positive outlook reflect its strategic initiatives and operational excellence, setting the stage for continued growth and shareholder returns in the future.