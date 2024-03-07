Simon Lironi's 36' Kingfisher 1 Vessel Auction by Discovery Harbour Authority

Discovery Harbour Authority has announced the auction of the 36' motor vessel, Kingfisher 1, previously owned by debtor Simon Lironi, set to take place at 1230pm on Friday, March 29, 2024, at 2375 Spit Road, Campbell River, BC. The sale includes the vessel in its current condition and all personal items contained within, with no guarantees or warranties provided.

Details of the Auction

The Kingfisher 1, with hull identification MP000192V79A-34TII, will be sold 'as-is, where-is' during the auction. Potential buyers are invited to submit their written sealed bids to the Harbour office until 4pm on March 27, 2024. This sale marks a significant event as the Discovery Harbour Authority attempts to recoup losses incurred by Simon Lironi's debt.

Terms and Conditions

Interested parties are advised that the vessel comes with no representations, warranties, or guarantees of any kind regarding its condition, seaworthiness, title, or insurability. This clause places the onus on the buyer to assess the vessel's value and potential liabilities. The auction represents a unique opportunity for maritime enthusiasts or investors looking for assets in the marine sector, albeit with a necessary caution due to the absence of warranties.

Contact Information

For more information about the auction, potential bidders can contact Harbour Manager Eric Borgfjord at 250 287 7091. The Discovery Harbour Authority encourages interested individuals to reach out with any queries regarding the auction process or to view the vessel ahead of the bidding deadline.

As this auction approaches, it serves as a reminder of the complexities surrounding maritime assets and the importance of due diligence in such transactions. For Simon Lironi, the event closes a chapter of financial obligation, while for the Discovery Harbour Authority, it represents a step towards financial recoupment. The auction of the Kingfisher 1 not only highlights the consequences of debt but also the potential for new beginnings in the maritime industry.