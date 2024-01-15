en English
Business

Simon Cracker and K-Way Redefine Men’s Fashion at Milan Fashion Week

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 11:08 pm EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 11:19 pm EST
Simon Cracker and K-Way Redefine Men’s Fashion at Milan Fashion Week

On January 14, 2024, the fashion hub of Milan served as a stage for the presentation of the Fall/Winter 2024-2025 collections from men’s fashion brands Simon Cracker and K-Way. The two iconic labels, each with a distinctive ethos, showcased their innovative interpretations of contemporary men’s fashion, reflecting a world teetering between the need for comfort and a rebellion against traditional fashion norms.

Simon Cracker: The Harmony in Rebellion

The nearly 14-year-old Italian brand, Simon Cracker, led by Simone Botte and Filippo Biraghi, unveiled a collection that encapsulated the concept of ‘La nanna’ – the moment just before falling asleep. Drawing inspiration from literature and dreamy visions, the collection sought to convey a sense of protection and self-care.

Setting a new standard in sustainable fashion, the designers worked exclusively with upcycled garments and reclaimed remnants. The garments were dyed together, achieving a dreamy pinkish blue akin to a sunset. The designers’ ingenious use of colors resulted in a blend that resembled visions seen through closed eyes. Their approach to design emphasized the revolutionary aspect of kindness and reflection, challenging the conventional fashion norms.

Deconstruction as an Art

The collection showcased deconstructed men’s tailoring, featuring slouchy silhouettes, jackets with one shoulder off replaced by half-collars, and a dusting of glimmer that seemed to suggest a visit from the sandman. The pieces were accentuated by big, bold pearls, symbolizing the moon, and hand-painted denim by British designer Sue Cloes.

The cohesive yet unconventional collection was interpreted by many as elegant. However, the designers clarified that their goal was not necessarily elegance, but a shake-up in the fashion scene, bringing rebellion through quiet reflection and kindness.

K-Way: Luxury Ready-to-Wear Revolution

Meanwhile, K-Way, renowned for its signature windbreakers, made a bold move into the luxury ready-to-wear market. The brand presented a collection bursting with vivid colors, featuring furry parkas, quilted jackets, and layered windbreakers in sequential monotones of navy, royal blue, red, ice blue, and white. This marked a significant shift towards business attire even within activewear brands and signified a departure from frivolity.

Through their Fall/Winter 2024-2025 collections, both Simon Cracker and K-Way have set new paradigms in men’s fashion, reflecting a world in need of comfort and rebellion against traditional fashion norms.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

