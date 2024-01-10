en English
Business

Sika AG Reports Record Sales and Positive Growth Trajectory in 2023


By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:20 am EST


In a year marked by fiscal resilience and strategic growth, Swiss specialty chemicals company Sika AG reported record sales for 2023, reaching a notable CHF 11.24 billion. This figure represents a significant growth of 7.1% in Swiss Francs (CHF) and an even more impressive increase of 14.5% when measured in local currencies.

Growth Driven by MBCC Integration and Market Expansion

Key to Sika’s robust financial performance was the successful integration of the MBCC acquisition, a move that is progressing as projected and is expected to generate synergies between CHF 180-200 million. This strategic acquisition, combined with the procurement of Thiessen Team USA and Chema Peru, as well as a stake in the start-up Concria Oy Finland, propelled Sika’s business consolidation and market expansion.

Strategic Investments and Global Footprint

Additional contributions to Sika’s growth came from the commissioning of new plants in India and the USA and expansion of factories in the USA and Switzerland. Sika’s strong geographic footprint, leading technologies, and focus on innovative solutions, particularly within the automotive sector, have resulted in a record number of new orders and a robust performance across all regions.

Strong Outlook for Fiscal 2023

Sika has confirmed its outlook for fiscal 2023, anticipating an over-proportional rise in EBIT (Earnings Before Interest and Taxes), excluding the impact of the MBCC acquisition. The company also expects its operating free cash flow to surpass 10% of net sales for the year. The EMEA region (Europe, Middle East, Africa) reported a significant sales increase in local currencies of 14.8% in 2023, a substantial climb from the previous year’s 8.3%.

In terms of earnings per share, the forecast for fiscal 2023 stands at CHF 7.11, with a revenue expectation of CHF 11.41 billion, according to LSEG IBES data. Such figures underline Sika’s strong growth trajectory, fortifying its position as a dominant player in the global specialty chemicals market.



Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

