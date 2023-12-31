en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

Significant Price Hike in Popular SUV Sparks Industry Speculation

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: December 31, 2023 at 5:43 am EST
Significant Price Hike in Popular SUV Sparks Industry Speculation

The automotive market is experiencing a seismic shift, with the price of a popular SUV experiencing a significant increase of $16,000. This undisclosed model’s unexpected surge in pricing has sparked widespread speculation and concern among consumers and industry insiders alike. This dramatic change in pricing strategy could potentially be attributed to a variety of factors, such as manufacturing costs, enhancements to the vehicle, or a shift in market demand.

Industry Implications

Such a substantial price increase has far-reaching implications for the automotive industry. Market observers are keenly watching the manufacturer’s subsequent strategies and the market’s response to this development. Notably, the 2023 Kia Seltos underwent updates, including more standard safety features and a new Nightfall Edition, leading to a notable price increase across most trims. Additionally, Rivian Automotive, a prominent player in the electric vehicle market, saw its shares surge by over 40% in December, with analysts projecting a 75% growth in Q4 vehicle deliveries to 14,000.

Factors Contributing to the Price Hike

Speculations are rife as to what might have triggered the $16,000 price increase in the Fisker Ocean SUV. Potential factors that might have driven this increase include inflation and upgrades to other SUV models. Interestingly, despite the steep price rise, the demand for the vehicle surged, leading to a 300% increase in electric vehicle deliveries.

Looking Ahead

As we move into 2024, the automotive industry is grappling with challenges such as inventory rebalancing and price stabilization. The average price for new cars has reached a staggering $47,936, reflecting the industry’s ongoing struggle. However, projections suggest that new vehicle inventory could reach pre-pandemic levels with 3 million vehicles available in 2024. This potential easing of pricing pressure reflects the growing demand and variety of electric vehicles on the market, including popular SUV models like the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and the Lexus LX 600. The former received upgrades and a price increase of $1,500, further indicating the dynamic nature of the market.

0
Automotive Business
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Electric Vehicle Sales Decline in the US: High Costs and Consumer Reluctance Cause a Shift

By BNN Correspondents

Exclusive Preview: Xiaomi's 2024 Supercar Sets New Standards

By Israel Ojoko

Canada's Electric Vehicle Adoption: A Complex Conundrum

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Fisker Ocean SUV Sees Significant Price Hike: An Analysis of Market Dynamics

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name ...
@Accidents · 55 mins
Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name ...
heart comment 0
Hot Trouble: Health Concerns Linked to Doritos’ Flamin’ Hot Seasoning

By Salman Khan

Hot Trouble: Health Concerns Linked to Doritos' Flamin' Hot Seasoning
7,400 U.S. Auto Dealers to Offer Point-of-Sale Tax Credit for EVs

By BNN Correspondents

7,400 U.S. Auto Dealers to Offer Point-of-Sale Tax Credit for EVs
Ola Electric Pioneers PLI Certification in India’s e2W Sector

By Dil Bar Irshad

Ola Electric Pioneers PLI Certification in India's e2W Sector
Ola Electric Wins Approval for Government’s PLI Scheme: A Milestone for India’s EV Industry

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Ola Electric Wins Approval for Government's PLI Scheme: A Milestone for India's EV Industry
Latest Headlines
World News
Political Discord Turns Violent at Meerut Municipal Meeting
36 seconds
Political Discord Turns Violent at Meerut Municipal Meeting
Kentucky Lawyer Proposes Psychedelic Solution to Opioid Crisis
2 mins
Kentucky Lawyer Proposes Psychedelic Solution to Opioid Crisis
Ramaphosa's New Year Message: Acknowledging Hardships, Advocating Hope
3 mins
Ramaphosa's New Year Message: Acknowledging Hardships, Advocating Hope
President Yoon Suk Yeol's New Year's Address: A Focus on Livelihoods and Economy
3 mins
President Yoon Suk Yeol's New Year's Address: A Focus on Livelihoods and Economy
Samoa Joe Triumps Over MJF for AEW World Championship Amid Controversy
3 mins
Samoa Joe Triumps Over MJF for AEW World Championship Amid Controversy
Turkish Embassy Supports UN Resolution for Afghanistan, Amidst Taliban's Criticism
3 mins
Turkish Embassy Supports UN Resolution for Afghanistan, Amidst Taliban's Criticism
Keir Starmer's New Year Message: The Power to Shape Britain's Future Lies in Voters' Hands
5 mins
Keir Starmer's New Year Message: The Power to Shape Britain's Future Lies in Voters' Hands
China's Military Reshuffle: Nine Officials Expelled from Parliament
6 mins
China's Military Reshuffle: Nine Officials Expelled from Parliament
India Reports Highest Daily COVID-19 Cases in Over 200 Days Amid New Variant and Cold Weather
6 mins
India Reports Highest Daily COVID-19 Cases in Over 200 Days Amid New Variant and Cold Weather
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
23 mins
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
2 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
3 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
3 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
3 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
3 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
4 hours
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
9 hours
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors
10 hours
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app