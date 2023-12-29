en English
Automotive

Significant Price Adjustment in Popular SUV Could Impact Auto Market

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: December 28, 2023 at 8:46 pm EST
Significant Price Adjustment in Popular SUV Could Impact Auto Market

Change is afoot in the automotive world. In an unexpected turn of events, a popular SUV has undergone a significant price adjustment, escalating by a considerable $16,000. This marks a noteworthy shift in auto market dynamics, the implications of which are set to reverberate through the industry and potentially affect consumer buying decisions.

Price Shift in SUV Segment

The SUV in question is the 2024 Ford Bronco, which has seen a modest price increase of $200 on most models. This comes on the heels of an earlier increase in August. The new MSRP and their differences from August have been listed, with the 2024 Broncos boasting new features such as a 12-inch infotainment system running Sync 4 as standard, and the Badlands trim getting Ford’s heavy-duty modular front bumper.

Auto Market Dynamics

The year 2023 has seen the new car market maintain stability, with prices hovering close to record highs. The average transaction price for new cars is $47,936, a marginal increase from the previous month’s $47,797. Luxury vehicle prices have seen notable reductions, while non-luxury vehicle prices have experienced a slight increase. The average new car price has surged 30% since 2019, with projections indicating that new car prices are expected to remain near current levels in 2024.

Impact on Other Models

This trend of price adjustments is not exclusive to the Ford Bronco. The 2023 Nissan Rogue sports minimal updates from the 2022 model, but has seen a $210 price increase, with a starting price of $28,655. The 2023 Rogue is powered by a new turbocharged 1.5-liter three-cylinder engine with 201 horsepower and 225 pounds-feet of torque. The 2023 Kia Seltos, too, has experienced a price increase for most trims, ranging from $140-$300, depending on the trim, alongside updates including more standard safety features and a new Nightfall Edition.

As the auto industry continues to evolve, these price fluctuations of popular models remain a key area to monitor for potential buyers and enthusiasts alike. While the reasons behind this abrupt price surge remain undisclosed, it is clear that the landscape of the auto market is in a state of flux, with consumer buying decisions set to be potentially influenced by these shifts in pricing.

Automotive Business
Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

