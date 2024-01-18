Significant Increase in Employment Overlaps in PUP Recipients Reported

Recent revelations to the Dail's Public Accounts Committee (PAC) have reported a significant increase in the number of people who received the Pandemic Unemployment Payments (PUP) while also being employed. An initial report by the Comptroller and Auditor General (C&AG) estimated around 20,000 cases, with a potential recovery of up to 70 million euros. However, John McKeon, the Department of Social Protection secretary general, has updated these figures, indicating that the actual number of cases might range between 50,000 and 60,000, with over 16 million euros already recovered.

Employment Record Analysis Reveals Overlaps

The surge in PUP recipients who were also employed has been attributed to a meticulous analysis against employment records. McKeon clarified that there could be legitimate overlaps due to the payment being issued on a full-week basis. A cautious estimate suggests that this overlap could account for about 200 million euros.

New Unit to Handle PUP Overlaps

A new unit is being established in Sligo with the purpose of contacting the individuals involved in these overlaps and verifying their legitimacy. This step is part of the efforts to resolve the issue and ensure that the PUP is being distributed fairly and accurately.

C&AG Discusses Welfare Overpayments

C&AG Seamus McCarthy also discussed general welfare overpayments. He highlighted a stable trend of 100 million to 125 million euros per annum over the recent years. McCarthy recommended that the Department engage more with claimants to inform them of their responsibilities and conduct a formal review to understand why some debts may not be recoverable. As of December 2022, the outstanding overpayment debt stood at 495 million euros.

In response to these insights and recommendations, the Department has emphasized its commitment to fairness and equity. While recognizing the importance of balancing recovery efforts, it also acknowledges the need for empathetic treatment of welfare recipients. The Department has accepted the recommendations and is set to take appropriate measures to address these issues.