Sif and Ballast Nedam Form BNS Decom, Aiming to Revolutionize Offshore Wind Farm Decommissioning

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:32 am EST
Sif and Ballast Nedam Form BNS Decom, Aiming to Revolutionize Offshore Wind Farm Decommissioning

Sif and Ballast Nedam, two renowned Dutch firms, have made a strategic move to establish a joint venture named BNS Decom. The venture’s primary focus lies in the decommissioning of obsolete and aged offshore wind farms. BNS Decom is set to revolutionize the industry by offering a comprehensive, turnkey solution to asset owners, covering all aspects of the decommissioning process.

Division of Responsibilities and Sustainability Focus

Both companies bring their unique expertise to the table in this collaboration. Ballast Nedam, with its rich experience in offshore operations, will take charge of the on-site procedures. Meanwhile, Sif, known for its prowess in managing large-scale projects, will oversee the reception and processing of decommissioned components. The components will then be put to reuse and recycling, reinforcing the venture’s commitment to sustainability.

BNS Decom’s business plan is underlined by three key pillars: safety, efficiency, and economic viability. The joint venture aims to provide maximum value to asset owners while ensuring all operations are carried out safely and efficiently.

Preparing for the Future Market

A unique aspect of BNS Decom’s strategy is its proactive approach toward the future. With wind farms worldwide reaching the end of their operational lifespan, the firms anticipate a surge in demand for decommissioning services. BNS Decom is already preparing to meet this demand, emphasizing the need to start preparations now to be ready for the expected market influx in the mid-term future.

Sustainable Conversion of Monopiles

Further cementing its commitment to sustainability, the joint venture aims to convert old monopiles into green steel plates. These plates will then be used to create new monopiles for the offshore wind market. This innovative approach not only promotes recycling but also contributes significantly toward a sustainable and circular future.

The Winter 2023 issue of Energy Global magazine features this groundbreaking development in detail. The issue also includes an array of technical articles on energy topics, a regional report on North American renewables, and an enlightening editorial on Iceland’s innovative use of geothermal energy.

Business Energy Sustainability
Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

