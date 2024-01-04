Sierra Vista Culver’s Shines, Named Gold Finalist in Culver’s Crew Challenge

The Culver’s restaurant in Sierra Vista, Arizona, owned by Kevin and Sandra Adams, has been recognized as one of the top five locations in the chain. It has been named a Gold Finalist in the annual Culver’s Crew Challenge, a rigorous competition that assesses restaurants on multiple fronts such as quality, service, cleanliness, hospitality, community outreach, and team member training and development.

Culver’s Success Story

Since its inception in 2015, the Sierra Vista Culver’s has notched up significant success. Under the guidance of the Adams’, it has won the Crew Challenge in 2017 and reached the finals seven times. This consistent performance underscores the commitment of the team towards their work and their dedication to providing outstanding service to their patrons.

The Prize Money

The Culver’s Crew Challenge comes with its share of rewards. The champion restaurant gets a whopping $50,000, while each runner-up receives $12,500. The prize money, to be shared among managers and team members, serves as a token of appreciation for their hard work and dedication. The Adams’ Sierra Vista Culver’s, being in the top five, is set to receive a portion of this prize money.

Local Business News

In other local business news, the Arizona Commerce Authority has unveiled its list of ten companies selected for the 2023 Arizona Innovation Challenge. Two Southern Arizona companies, Macula Vision Systems of Oro Valley and Nobel Works of Tucson, have made the cut. These firms will now join the Venture Ready Accelerator program, which provides mentorship and assistance to enhance their business strategies. Moreover, Habitat for Humanity Tucson has been declared the 2023 Neighborhood Champion by Bank of America. The organization will receive a $50,000 grant and leadership training to aid its mission of promoting economic mobility and building endeavors in underserved Tucson neighborhoods.