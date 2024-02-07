Sierra Nevada Brewing Company Welcomes New President and CEO, Pryce Greenow

Pryce Greenow, a seasoned executive with nearly two decades of experience in the beverage industry, has been announced as the new president and CEO of the Sierra Nevada Brewing Company, effective February 26. The announcement comes from the brewery's headquarters in Chico, California, marking a significant transition in the company's leadership.

A New Chapter for Sierra Nevada

The appointment of Greenow, who served as president of international and global sales excellence officer at Beam Suntory from November 2017 to February 2023, is reminiscent of New Belgium Brewing's hiring of former Beam Suntory executive Steve Fechheimer in 2017. It signals a strategic move by Sierra Nevada towards expansion into new markets and opportunities.

Sierra Nevada's founder Ken Grossman, who had been serving as interim CEO since Jeff White's retirement last June, will resume his position as founder, owner, and chairman of the board. The change in leadership is expected to bring a fresh perspective and strategic direction to the brewery.

The Impact of Greenow's Leadership

With Greenow at the helm, Sierra Nevada is poised for growth. His vast experience in the beverage industry is expected to contribute significantly to the expansion of the brewery. Despite a 4% decline in production volume in 2022, Sierra Nevada remains the third-largest craft brewery in the U.S. It has seen a 4.4% increase in dollar sales in off-premise channels in 2023, with relatively stable case sales.

Looking Beyond Beer

As Sierra Nevada prepares to open its Can Do Innovation Center in Chico, the brewery is looking at innovations beyond beer and non-alcoholic products. The Innovation Center is another testament to the brewery's commitment to growth and diversification under Greenow's leadership.

In conclusion, the appointment of Pryce Greenow not only signifies a new chapter in Sierra Nevada's history but also underscores the brewery's readiness to adapt and expand in an ever-evolving industry.