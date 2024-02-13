Siemens Energy to Invest $150 Million in North Carolina, Creating 559 Jobs

Siemens Energy, a division of German conglomerate Siemens AG, is set to make a significant investment in North Carolina, with plans to add 559 jobs and pour nearly $150 million into the state over the next five years. The expansion, which will take place in Mecklenburg and Wake counties, will see the creation of up to 475 direct operating jobs in Charlotte and 84 jobs in Raleigh.

A Catalyst for Economic Growth

The announcement, which was made on February 13, 2024, is being hailed as a major boon for the local economy. The expansion is expected to generate approximately 285 construction jobs, in addition to the permanent positions created at the Charlotte and Raleigh facilities.

The new jobs will be spread across a range of roles, from engineering and manufacturing to sales and support. The expansion will also have a ripple effect on the local economy, with the creation of new jobs in related industries, such as logistics and supply chain management.

A Boost for the Energy Sector

The expansion will allow Siemens Energy to strengthen and expand the electrical grid to incorporate more renewable energy and meet growing energy demand. The company plans to produce large power transformers at its Charlotte facility, which will be the company's first power transformer manufacturing facility in the country.

The move is part of a broader trend of companies investing in the clean energy sector, as governments around the world look to reduce their carbon emissions and transition to more sustainable forms of energy. Siemens Energy is well positioned to capitalize on this trend, with a strong track record in the development and production of renewable energy technologies.

The expansion will also help to cement North Carolina's reputation as a hub for the energy sector. The state is already home to a number of major players in the industry, including Duke Energy and ABB.

A Commitment to the Community

Siemens Energy has a long history in North Carolina, with around 1,200 employees currently working at its Charlotte location. The company has been recognized for its commitment to the local community, with a focus on education and workforce development.

As part of the expansion, Siemens Energy will be repurposing over 53,000 square feet of floor space at its Charlotte facility. The company has also committed to working with local schools and universities to provide training and development opportunities for students and employees.

In a statement, Siemens Energy CEO Christian Bruch said, "We are proud to be expanding our operations in North Carolina, and to be creating new jobs and opportunities for the local community. We look forward to working with our partners in the state to help drive the transition to a more sustainable and resilient energy system."

The expansion is expected to be completed by the end of 2025, with the first power transformers rolling off the production line shortly thereafter. For North Carolina, and for the energy sector as a whole, this is an exciting development that promises to deliver significant benefits for years to come.

Key Points: