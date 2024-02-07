Siddall Jones Completes Expansion and Refurbishment of its Offices Following Acquisition

Property agency, Siddall Jones, has successfully completed an ambitious expansion and comprehensive refurbishment of its offices situated in the renowned Jewellery Quarter. The expansion is the direct outcome of the agency's strategic acquisition of Bromsgrove-based 4D Property Management, a move that has doubled their office space from 1,100 square feet to a sprawling 2,200 square feet at The Mint located at 95 Icknield St.

New Interior Fit-Out

SH Projects has been entrusted with the monumental task of executing the new interior fit-out. The revitalized interiors now boast a host of enhancements, geared towards creating a more dynamic and conducive working environment. Among the key new features are a modern kitchen area designed for convenience and a comfortable break-out space for relaxation and informal discussions. The update also includes state-of-the-art bathroom and shower facilities and the strategic removal of gas supplies to bolster the firm's commitment to environmental sustainability.

A More Flexible Working Environment

Ed Siddall-Jones, the dynamic managing director, exuded enthusiasm for the recent developments. He highlighted the importance of creating a more flexible working environment as a means to attract and retain quality staff, and to ignite their motivation. He envisions the new office as a space that encourages creativity, collaboration, and a strong work ethic among his team.

Anticipating a Busy Year Ahead

With the successful acquisition and office refurbishment, Siddall Jones is now equipped to offer a more comprehensive range of services to both its existing and new clients. The company is bracing for a busy year ahead in 2024, armed with a more robust team and an office that reflects its commitment to excellence and sustainability.