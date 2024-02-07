Showtime Announces 'Landman' Series, a West Texas Oil Drama Inspired by 'Boomtown' Podcast

Acclaimed talent, Demi Moore, is set to grace the screens once again in an upcoming series titled 'Landman.' The series, a brainchild of Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios, is inspired by the 11-part podcast 'Boomtown.' The news was announced by Chris McCarthy, the CEO and president of Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios, who expressed his excitement about the project and the involvement of such high-profile talent.

Unearthing the Oil Industry's Narrative

'Landman' is described as a contemporary narrative that delves into the world of fortune-seeking in the oil industry. It sets the stage in West Texas, where the plot revolves around the lives of roughnecks and wealthy oil tycoons. The series underscores the stark contrast between these two worlds and sheds light on the significant impact of an oil boom that is transforming various aspects, including the climate, economy, and geopolitics.

High-profile Creators and Cast

Co-created by Oscar nominee Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace, 'Landman' stars Billy Bob Thornton. The series is a testament to Sheridan's successful track record in the entertainment industry, with some of his remarkable works including the 'Yellowstone' franchise. The supporting cast for 'Landman' also boasts actors from the 'Yellowstone' universe, further adding to the anticipation surrounding the series.

Awaiting 'Landman'

While the series has officially begun production, no release date has been announced by Paramount+ yet. However, the streaming service has characterized 'Landman' as an upstairs/downstairs story that portrays the boom in the oil rig world of West Texas. The tale is a modern-day reflection of ambition and greed in the oil industry, awaiting to take viewers on an intense journey through the highs and lows of the oil business.