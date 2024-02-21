ShopRite's Grand Opening in Old Bridge Brings 300 Job Opportunities to the Local Community

Imagine walking into a brand-new supermarket, where the smell of freshly baked bread wafts through the air, and the vibrant colors of fresh produce catch your eye. Now, imagine being part of the team that brings this experience to life. This is the reality awaiting the Old Bridge community, as ShopRite prepares to open its doors in the Glenwood Green Shopping Center, offering not just a shopping destination but a significant employment boost with around 300 job opportunities.

A Beacon of Growth and Opportunity

Set against the backdrop of Route 9 and Schulmeister Road, the new ShopRite location is more than just a supermarket; it's a symbol of growth and opportunity. Perry Blatt, the director of E-Commerce and Business Development for Village Super Market, Inc., beams with pride as he discusses the store's potential. 'We're thrilled to bring a variety of job opportunities to the Old Bridge area,' says Blatt. The store is actively hiring for diverse roles, ranging from department managers and butchers to customer service associates and cashiers, signaling a commitment to providing a broad spectrum of employment opportunities to the local workforce.

Joining the ShopRite Family

The process of becoming a part of the ShopRite family is designed to be accessible and welcoming. Interested candidates can apply in person at the conveniently located hiring center, open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., or they can opt for the online application portal, selecting Glenwood Green from the dropdown menu. This dual approach ensures that applying for a position is as easy as possible for all potential applicants, regardless of their schedule or internet access.

More Than Just a Job

For those who join the ShopRite team, the opportunity extends beyond mere employment. The new store promises an innovative shopping experience, featuring an 80,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility stocked with a wide array of groceries, fresh produce, and chef-prepared meals. This environment not only enhances the shopping experience for customers but also enriches the working experience for employees. 'Our team members are the heart of our operation,' Blatt emphasizes, highlighting the importance of each individual in delivering the ShopRite promise of quality and service.

As the opening day in March approaches, the excitement within the Old Bridge community is palpable. The new ShopRite store represents a beacon of opportunity, promising not just a place of employment, but a chance to be part of a team that values innovation, service, and community engagement. With the promise of 300 job opportunities, the store is set to become a key player in the local economy, offering a fresh start and a bright future for many.