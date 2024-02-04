Shoprite's Alleged Fronting Scheme: Liquor License at Risk in Botswana

In an unfolding saga of corporate maneuvering and regulatory backlash, the Gaborone City Council is contemplating revoking the liquor license of multinational supermarket chain, Shoprite International. This move comes in response to allegations of a large-scale fronting scheme involving the supermarket behemoth and Rahim Khan, a former acting judge, and currently a practicing attorney.

Unmasking the Alleged Scheme

According to a series of exclusive reports by the Sunday Standard, Shoprite, a public company listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) with secondary listings in Zambia, Namibia, and A2X, allegedly manipulated Khan's company to skirt around Botswana's laws. These laws, aimed at promoting local citizen participation and ownership in businesses, have been allegedly circumvented for the benefit of the corporation.

Disregarding Citizen Empowerment Policies

The supposed contravention involves Shoprite's bottle stores, bakeries, butcheries, and fresh produce operations, which under Botswana's policies, are meant to provide opportunities for local ownership and active participation. The alleged scheme, therefore, represents a stark disregard for the country's citizen empowerment policies and an exploitation of the local business environment.

Implications and Repercussions

This emerging scandal underscores the complexities that multinational corporations face when operating in diverse legal and regulatory landscapes. More crucially, it serves as a warning to corporations that any attempt to bypass local empowerment policies can lead to severe consequences. As the Gaborone City Council deliberates on the future of Shoprite's liquor license in Botswana, the supermarket chain may well find itself grappling with the costs of its alleged corporate subterfuge.