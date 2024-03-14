Shoprite and Afrimat Lead Victories at News24 2024 Business Awards

On a prestigious Thursday evening in Cape Town, the business community gathered for the second annual News24 Business Awards, where industry leaders Shoprite and Afrimat emerged as the night's biggest winners. Shoprite clinched the coveted title of Company of the Year, while Afrimat's CEO, Andries van Heerden, was honored as CEO of the Year. These awards spotlight the remarkable achievements of companies and leaders who have demonstrated excellence in innovation, strategic leadership, client service, and transparency, contributing significantly to a better South Africa.

A Night of Recognition

The gala event, set against the backdrop of Cape Town's elegance, served as a testament to the resilience and innovation of South Africa's business sector. With categories spanning from Best Bank to Medical Scheme of the Year, the awards assessed a broad spectrum of corporate performance metrics. Winners like OUTsurance, Bestmed, Old Mutual, and TymeBank were lauded for their client service, good corporate citizenship, and strategic leadership, among other criteria, after rigorous auditing by actuarial consultants.

Challenges and Opportunities

In her welcoming speech, News24 managing editor Mpho Raborife highlighted the challenging business environment in South Africa, likening it to a "rollercoaster on fire." Despite these hurdles, the evening was dedicated to celebrating companies and CEOs who have not only excelled in their respective fields but also gone above and beyond in fostering innovation and building a better South Africa. The recognition of Shoprite and Andries van Heerden underscores the critical role of visionary leadership and robust corporate governance in navigating the complexities of today's business landscape.

Looking Ahead

The News24 Business Awards have set a high bar for excellence, inspiring companies and leaders across South Africa to strive for greatness. As Shoprite plans to expand its reach and Afrimat continues to excel under the stewardship of Andries van Heerden, the spotlight on these winners encourages a broader reflection on the importance of innovation, strategic leadership, and transparent practices in driving both corporate success and societal progress. The awards not only celebrate past achievements but also signal a bright future for South African businesses committed to excellence and growth.