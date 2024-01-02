Shopify Invests Heavily in Carbon Removal Startups

Shopify, a leading e-commerce platform, has been channeling its resources towards carbon removal technologies, a step towards achieving carbon-neutral status. The company has invested nearly $55 million in about 40 different initiatives since 2019 as part of its broader strategy to combat its emissions without depending on traditional carbon offsets.

Shopify’s Carbon Removal Endeavors

The head of sustainability at Shopify, Stacy Kauk, revealed that the company’s initial investments are set to eliminate 84,400 metric tons of CO2, marking a significant increase from the projections made in 2023. Additionally, Shopify has participated in deals aiming to remove an extra 338,000 metric tons of CO2, with credits beginning to roll in this year.

The company’s Sustainability Fund is a significant driving force behind various environmental efforts, including renewable energy, green building, and carbon sequestration. Shopify CEO Tobias Lütke has underscored the value of ‘intentionally overpaying’ for carbon sequestration projects to spur corporate investment and interest in the market.

Frontier and Shopify’s Role

Shopify forms part of Frontier, a corporate collective that has pledged $1 billion to forward carbon removal projects. However, Kauk acknowledged the scale of the challenge, stating that success requires more than just corporate investments. The market needs to be kickstarted with reliable verification methods and standards for carbon removal solutions, given the ambiguity surrounding the permanence of carbon storage.

The company is collaborating with firms like CarbonCure which are working with registries such as Verra to devise verification methodologies. Shopify is advocating for standards that emphasize the monitoring, reporting, and verification of emissions removal, especially for direct air capture systems.

Carbon Removal Techniques and Concerns

Among the various carbon removal techniques, ocean alkalinity enhancement is one that holds significant promise. However, it also raises concerns about potential negative impacts on marine ecosystems. Shopify is thus partnering with startups that use diverse methods, including kelp growth and sinking, adding alkaline solutions to ocean water, and using electrochemistry to filter CO2 from seawater.

Through these efforts and investments, Shopify is not just future-proofing its climate plans but also leading the way for other corporations to participate actively in the fight against climate change.