Shipshewana On The Road: An Artisanal Odyssey at Valparaiso Expo

Mark your calendars for a captivating fusion of creativity and commerce, as Shipshewana On The Road, a renowned touring craft show, is set to roll into Valparaiso at the Porter County Expo & Fairgrounds. This two-day extravaganza is slated for March 16 and 17, promising an immersive experience of diverse products and artisanal goods.

The Legacy of Shipshewana On The Road

The brainchild of Darrell and Julie Lepper, this Michigan-based, family-owned business has been operational since 1992. Known for bringing Shipshewana dealers to various Midwest locations, this event has garnered a reputation for its wide-ranging and unique roster of vendors. The show's enduring popularity is testament to its commitment to quality and variety, and its ability to provide a platform for both established and emerging artisans.

Unpacking the Vendor Variety

The event will feature hundreds of booths, each offering an array of fascinating products. From intricate jewelry and handcrafted items to home decor and furniture, shoppers will be spoilt for choice. Specialty foods, pet supplies, perfumes, and haircare items are also on the roster, alongside fashion accessories. Gourmet enthusiasts can look forward to tantalizing their taste buds with cookies, dips, soups, chocolates, spices, and jerky. The roadshow's aim is to offer a comprehensive selection of products, thereby catering to a wide spectrum of preferences and tastes.

Information for Attendees

The admission fees for the event are modestly priced at $5 for a single day and $8 for both days. In a child-friendly gesture, the event offers free entry for children under 12. For additional information, individuals can visit the official website at shipshewanaontheroad.com. Whether you're an avid shopper, a connoisseur of crafts, or simply looking for a family-friendly outing, Shipshewana On The Road promises an unforgettable experience.