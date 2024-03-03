Shin Yang Group Poised for Surge in OSV Orders Amid Global Oil & Gas Revival

KUCHING: Shin Yang Group Bhd (SYG) is at the forefront of an anticipated influx of orders for offshore supply vessels (OSVs), driven by the revitalizing global oil and gas sector. With the industry on the mend, demand for new OSVs and the replacement of older fleets is climbing, positioning SYG as a key player in meeting this emerging market need.

Anticipated Growth in OSV Demand

Richard Ling, SYG's Chief Operating Officer, highlighted the company's positive outlook, backed by a surge in inquiries for new OSV constructions and upgrades of existing fleets. The gradual recovery of charter rates and a noticeable gap in new OSV orders over recent years signal a robust and sustained demand. SYG is currently engaged in constructing three anchor-handling tug supply (AHTS) vessels, valued at US$30 million, for Singaporean clients, with deliveries spanning 2024 and 2025. These vessels are destined for deployment in Saudi Arabia, underlining SYG's expanding international footprint.

Collaboration with PETRONAS and Industry Outlook

SYG's ambitions are further buoyed by potential collaboration with Petroliam Nasional Bhd (PETRONAS) under Project Safina Phase 2, aimed at rejuvenating the ageing OSV fleet. This initiative aligns with the PETRONAS Activity Outlook 2024-2026, forecasting a steady demand for vessels supporting drilling and project activities. With the industry gravitating towards fuel-efficient and hybrid vessels, SYG's commitment to innovation positions it favorably within this evolving market landscape.

Robust Performance and Future Prospects

Despite the challenges of fluctuating freight rates, SYG has maintained a strong business performance, with significant contributions from its ship repair division. The division's near-total utilization rates underscore the group's operational efficiency and market relevance. Looking ahead, SYG's strategic focus on shipbuilding, coupled with its diversified business model, sets a solid foundation for sustained growth and resilience in the face of industry dynamics.

The resurgence in OSV demand represents a significant opportunity for SYG, reflecting the broader recovery of the global oil and gas industry. With strategic investments and a keen eye on market trends, SYG is well-positioned to capitalize on this upturn, contributing to its long-term success and stability in the sector.