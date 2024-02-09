Shifting Perceptions: More Americans Believe the Country is not in a Recession

In a noteworthy shift, a recent McLaughlin poll reveals that for the first time in four years, more Americans believe the country is not in a recession. This change in perception echoes various economic indicators released last week, pointing towards a stable economic landscape.

Economic Indicators: A Tale of Steadiness

The latest data suggests that the economy is holding steady, with credit conditions mostly unchanged in the fourth quarter. The majority of banks maintained their approval standards for commercial, industrial, and construction loans. However, there has been a tightening in standards for construction and land development loans, as reported by 55% of banks.

The demand for construction loans has weakened, mirroring the challenges faced by the construction industry due to increased costs and scheduling issues. These challenges can be attributed to transportation impacts at the Suez and Panama Canals.

Services Sector and Inflation: A Contrasting Picture

The U.S. services sector has expanded for thirteen consecutive months as of January, indicating a robust performance. However, this expansion comes with a price increase. Service prices have been on the rise, causing concern among consumers and businesses alike.

The transportation sector has witnessed a surge in fuel prices, with gas prices marking their third consecutive week of increase. Yet, they remain cheaper than the previous year's prices. Diesel prices have also risen, reaching the highest since December, but still lower than last year's figures.

Employment and Immigration: A Mixed Bag

The employment landscape varies across metro areas, with Burlington, Vermont, and El Centro, California, recording the lowest and highest unemployment rates, respectively. Amidst this, unexpectedly high immigration rates have led the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) to revise its population projections for 2033 upward by 7.4 million people.

This revision could account for the faster-than-expected economic growth observed in recent years. If the CBO's projections hold true, they may influence future population estimates from the Census Bureau.

Despite the positive economic indicators, Americans' perception of the economy remains complex. The disconnect between public sentiment and economic reality is often attributed to media projections, marketing of economic nostrums, and fear of economic downturn.

As Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen emphasizes the growth of the economy, fair recovery for demographic groups, and increase in real wages, the question remains: Are Americans delusional about the economy, or are they just feeling the impact of rising costs?

The upcoming presidential election may provide some answers, as conflicting opinions about President Biden's handling of the economy and the impact of inflation could significantly influence the outcome. The economic performance in the run-up to the election could prove crucial in shaping Biden's polling numbers.