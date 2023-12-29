en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Shift in Shopping Trends Boosts Local Retailers in Channel Islands

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 9:33 pm EST
Shift in Shopping Trends Boosts Local Retailers in Channel Islands

As the holiday lights twinkled across the Channel Islands, a shift in consumer behavior sparked a glimmer of hope for local retailers. This festive season, Islanders shied away from the sterile screens of online shopping, choosing instead the warmth and human connection of brick-and-mortar stores. The high streets, typically quiet in the face of digital competition, bustled with life as shoppers indulged in the delayed Christmas sales from December 27.

Community Embraces Local Shopping

The shift towards local shopping was especially pronounced this year. Retail managers, like Liam Harford of Voisins Store in Jersey, emphasized the significance of the consumer experience and the value of face-to-face interactions. Amy Romaine of the Mad Hatter Shop echoed these sentiments, adding that environmental concerns have also driven Islanders to favor local businesses. The message was clear: Islanders cherish the charm and personal touch of local shopping.

Supporting Local Economy

Across the water in Guernsey, retailers mirrored the sentiment that local shopping is crucial for the community’s economy. Martin Search, Managing Director of Ray & Scott, pointed out that while in-store prices might appear higher, they aren’t significantly so when considering the hidden costs of shopping from off-island sources. The call to action was unmistakable: Islanders must continue to support local businesses in the New Year.

Weathering the Storm

Despite the encouraging trend, the region faced challenges. Storm Gerrit, with its severe winds and high seas, forced Condor Ferries to cancel several cross-channel services. Yet, in the face of adversity, the community’s commitment to local businesses remained unshaken, serving as a reminder of the resilience of the Channel Islands.

0
Business
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Gadget Flow: A Year of Growth and Innovation

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Edelweiss CEO Radhika Gupta Joins Shark Tank India Season 3 as Judge

By Dil Bar Irshad

From Aviation to Tech: Halynne Shi's Unconventional Career Journey

By BNN Correspondents

Nifty 50 Faces Resistance: A Shift to Sideways Market Action Ahead?

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Ireland's Economy to Remain Robust in 2024: Finance Minister McGrath ...
@Business · 5 mins
Ireland's Economy to Remain Robust in 2024: Finance Minister McGrath ...
heart comment 0
CityLab 2023: A Year in Review

By Quadri Adejumo

CityLab 2023: A Year in Review
Wall Street’s Misguided Predictions: The Unforeseen Economic Boom of 2023

By Nitish Verma

Wall Street's Misguided Predictions: The Unforeseen Economic Boom of 2023
Indian Stock Market Experiences Minor Dip, Experts Forecast Potential Resurgence

By Rafia Tasleem

Indian Stock Market Experiences Minor Dip, Experts Forecast Potential Resurgence
India’s Rice Export Ban Fuels Global Crisis

By Dil Bar Irshad

India's Rice Export Ban Fuels Global Crisis
Latest Headlines
World News
Navigating the Political Landscape: Predictions for 2024
2 mins
Navigating the Political Landscape: Predictions for 2024
Tottenham Hotspur Snaps Bournemouth's Winning Streak with 3-1 Victory
3 mins
Tottenham Hotspur Snaps Bournemouth's Winning Streak with 3-1 Victory
Porsche 911 GT3 Rally Cars Make Thrilling Debut in 2023 Belgian Rally Season
3 mins
Porsche 911 GT3 Rally Cars Make Thrilling Debut in 2023 Belgian Rally Season
Jess Impiazzi Unveils Her Year of Trials and Triumph: Breakup, Lupus, and Hope
3 mins
Jess Impiazzi Unveils Her Year of Trials and Triumph: Breakup, Lupus, and Hope
Bulgaria and Romania Celebrate Partial Schengen Accession
5 mins
Bulgaria and Romania Celebrate Partial Schengen Accession
China's Path to Modernization: Xi Jinping's 2024 Vision
5 mins
China's Path to Modernization: Xi Jinping's 2024 Vision
Aadhaar-Linked Job Cards: A New Year's Shift in MGNREGA Payment Policy
8 mins
Aadhaar-Linked Job Cards: A New Year's Shift in MGNREGA Payment Policy
Health Savings Accounts: The Underutilized Vehicle for Retirement Investment
10 mins
Health Savings Accounts: The Underutilized Vehicle for Retirement Investment
Arvind Panagariya Appointed Chairman of the 16th Finance Commission: Shaping India's Fiscal Future
12 mins
Arvind Panagariya Appointed Chairman of the 16th Finance Commission: Shaping India's Fiscal Future
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
12 mins
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
14 mins
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
2 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
2 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
2 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
3 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
3 hours
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
3 hours
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
3 hours
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app