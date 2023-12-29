Shift in Shopping Trends Boosts Local Retailers in Channel Islands

As the holiday lights twinkled across the Channel Islands, a shift in consumer behavior sparked a glimmer of hope for local retailers. This festive season, Islanders shied away from the sterile screens of online shopping, choosing instead the warmth and human connection of brick-and-mortar stores. The high streets, typically quiet in the face of digital competition, bustled with life as shoppers indulged in the delayed Christmas sales from December 27.

Community Embraces Local Shopping

The shift towards local shopping was especially pronounced this year. Retail managers, like Liam Harford of Voisins Store in Jersey, emphasized the significance of the consumer experience and the value of face-to-face interactions. Amy Romaine of the Mad Hatter Shop echoed these sentiments, adding that environmental concerns have also driven Islanders to favor local businesses. The message was clear: Islanders cherish the charm and personal touch of local shopping.

Supporting Local Economy

Across the water in Guernsey, retailers mirrored the sentiment that local shopping is crucial for the community’s economy. Martin Search, Managing Director of Ray & Scott, pointed out that while in-store prices might appear higher, they aren’t significantly so when considering the hidden costs of shopping from off-island sources. The call to action was unmistakable: Islanders must continue to support local businesses in the New Year.

Weathering the Storm

Despite the encouraging trend, the region faced challenges. Storm Gerrit, with its severe winds and high seas, forced Condor Ferries to cancel several cross-channel services. Yet, in the face of adversity, the community’s commitment to local businesses remained unshaken, serving as a reminder of the resilience of the Channel Islands.