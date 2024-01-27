Sherwin Williams Outperforms Market Expectations in Q4 2023 Earnings

The Sherwin Williams Company has unveiled its fourth quarter 2023 earnings, delivering results that eclipse market expectations. The paint and coatings company reported earnings per share (EPS) of $1.81, edging past the expected $1.80. The robust earnings report was released during a call on January 25, 2024, providing a comprehensive look at the company's financial health and future trajectory.

Yearly Financial Performance

Yearly sales experienced a 4.1% growth, reaching a total of $23.1 billion. Meanwhile, adjusted earnings per share surged by 18.6% to $10.35, indicating a year of significant financial growth. The Sherwin Williams Company spotlighted its ongoing investments in business operations, intended to fuel customer success and expansion across all its business divisions.

Segment Growth and Performance

While growth rates varied across different regions and business segments, the company saw improvements in sales and gross margins. The Paint Stores Group reported a 2.3% sales increase, with segment margins enhancing by 210 basis points to 19.3%. However, the Consumer Brands Group saw sales slide by 7.1%, but managed to outperform expectations in both Europe and Latin America. The Performance Coatings Group observed a marginal increase in sales, while also improving its year-over-year segment margins.

Shareholder Returns and Future Outlook

In a return of wealth to its shareholders, Sherwin Williams distributed $641 million through dividends and share repurchases in the quarter. Looking ahead to 2024, the company predicts continued growth and profitability, reflecting its faith in its strategic direction and investments. It anticipates raw material costs to decrease by a low single digit percentage compared to 2023, with the largest benefits anticipated in the first half of the year.